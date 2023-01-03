Being defeated by the Tigers for a second time this season, a lopsided first quarter spelt doom for Trimble as they fell 70-42 to Marietta on Dec. 30.
Being outscored 22-9 in the first quarter, Trimble seemingly struggled to contain Marietta’s best players. Isaac Koast led all scorers on the night with 19 points on 8-12 shooting for the Tigers.
As a team, Marietta shot 58% total with an absurd 47% from beyond the arc. It was simply one of those games where the other team couldn’t miss, and you can’t really do much with that.
Following the lopsided first, Trimble was competitive throughout the rest of the contest but the deficit was just too much to overcome. They were outscored 16-14 in the second quarter, leading to a 38-23 lead for the Tigers at the half.
For Trimble, Brandon Burdette was the only Tomcat to reach double-digits. The point guard scored 10 points on seven shots while also adding three steals. Michael Clark added nine points on three made three-pointers while Chayse Henry had seven points on three made attempts.
Other than Marietta’s torrent shooting, Trimble was plagued on the boards. With nobody individually getting more than two rebounds, the Tomcats lost the battle on the boards, being outrebounded 21-11 in the matchup.
Looking to get back on track, The Tomcats are set for a rivalry matchup with Nelsonville-York at home on Tuesday night.
