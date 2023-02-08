GLOUSTER - Fighting down to the wire, the Trimble Lady Tomcats had a last second opportunity to steal a victory but eventually came up short, falling 39-37 to Lakewood on Monday night. Scoring 13 in the second half, Rilynn Fouts led all scorers with 17 points on the night.
“We’re closer and closer… I thought the defensive effort was really good tonight,” Joe Richards, the head coach of the Lady Tomcats said about the team’s progress with the playoffs on the horizon. “We need to clean up some rebounding, I think they had three three’s in the first half off of rebounding… We’re going to keep working. We’re going to practice them hard.”
The freshman got the ball rolling for the Lady Tomcats with a layup. Joelle Richards knocked down a three-pointer a couple of minutes later to make it a 5-5 game midway through the first.
Trimble found themselves tied at seven apiece by the end of the first quarter. They had opportunities to make a move, but oftentimes fell victim to size. There was a clear size differential in the paint between the two teams, something the Lady Tomcats had to deal with during the night.
Struggling on the boards to begin the night, the Lady Tomcats found themselves tied up at seven at the end of one.
Trimble took the lead early when Jaylee Orsborne nailed a three-pointer. Shortly after she hit another one and the Lady Tomcats held a four point lead. The sophomore guard finished with eight points on the night.
Lakewood responded with a three-pointer of their own to close the gap. One more basket for the Lady Lancers and Trimble found themselves down 13-12 going into the halftime break.
They again hit another deep shot to get the second half started. Trimble would continuously make their comeback effort, but every time they brought it to a single-possession game the Lady Lancers would extend the lead.
Fouts had an opportunity to tie the game up at the free throw line but missed both and Lakewood quickly pushed up the court for a four-point swing.
Entering the final quarter down three points, it didn’t take long for Trimble to complete the comeback.
Fouts came back and hit a three-pointer to tie the game up at 29-29. Like most of the night though, Lakewood quickly jumped back in front by five points. Richards made it a one-possession game once again, but unforced errors doomed the lady Tomcats.
“We didn’t execute. We called a couple plays out that they didn’t execute,” Richards said. “We had a couple of very costly turnovers.”
They found themselves down eight with under a minute remaining with seemingly no hope of coming back.
Fouts converted on an and-1 opportunity to cut it to five. Trimble fouled and the Lady Lancers ensued to miss both free throws. McKenzie Eing then converted through contact herself, hitting the free throw to cut the lead down to two with just under 30 seconds remaining.
Trimble had possession for the last seconds of the game. Trying to get it to their hot hand, they ran a play to get Fouts an open look. The freshman missed the game-tying opportunity and the buzzer sounded, giving Lakewood a hard-fought victory.
“Great ball fake, and she maybe just got a little nervous. It’s the first time we’re putting her in that spot in a game winning situation,” Richards noted about the last play of the game. “She just didn’t get her feet in front of her but like we just told her, next time we’re going to run the same play and she’s going to make the damn thing.”
