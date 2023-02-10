The Trimble Lady Tomcats concluded their regular season on Wednesday night, falling 65-43 to Chillicothe in a matchup where Trimble just couldn’t keep up with an explosive Lady Cavalier offense. Jaylee Orsborne led the Lady Tomcats with 18 points and a perfect 6-6 mark from the free throw line.


