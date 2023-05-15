Trimble baseball concluded its regular season on Friday with a low-scoring, 2-1 loss to Morgan on the road. Cole Wright had two hits at the plate and got the start on the mound as the Tomcats prepare for the postseason.
Aside from Wright, Luke Orsborne had two hits as well while Brandon Burdette, Trent Pettit and Paul Sharp all had one hit.
On the mound, Wright went four innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking one. Chase Patton would follow in relief for the final two innings, keeping the Raiders scoreless while allowing one hit and striking out one.
In a game dominated by defense, with no team recording an error in the contest, all of the runs scored occurred in the fourth inning.
Following a single by Wright in the top of the inning, Pettit ripped an RBI double to right field to score the first run of the game. In the bottom of the frame, consecutive singles to lead off would tie the game up at one. After a pair of singles loaded the bases up later, Wright walked in the eventual game winning run on after bringing it to a full count.
Trimble would get singles in each of the following three innings, but couldn’t seem to muster anything as the Tomcats eventually fell.
Trimble will see Southern come into Glouster on Tuesday for the Sectional Final. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.