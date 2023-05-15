Brandon Burdette

(#4) Brandon Burdette rounds the bases while head coach Chaz Mohler sends him home during the 11-4 win over Waterford earlier this season.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

Trimble baseball concluded its regular season on Friday with a low-scoring, 2-1 loss to Morgan on the road. Cole Wright had two hits at the plate and got the start on the mound as the Tomcats prepare for the postseason.


