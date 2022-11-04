The Trimble Lady Tomcats’ (23-5) postseason run ended in heartbreak on Thursday night. Falling to Newark Catholic by scores of 25-13, 28-26 and 25-8, Trimble was swept in the Regional Semi-Finals held at Pickerington North High School.
It was hard to recover from the difficult hole Trimble put themselves into to start. Within minutes they were already looking at an 8-0 deficit in the first set. A mixture of service errors and mental mistakes plagued the Lady Tomcats, forcing them into as deep as a 23-10 deficit before ultimately falling.
“We played scared, like we haven’t been here before. It’s the third year in a row and they act like they haven’t been here before,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of Trimble said bluntly when asked about what went so wrong on Thursday night.
Despite an ugly first set, Trimble was able to shrug that off and play back to their potential in the second.
A back-and-forth set allowed them to compete against the Green Wave, it was a much more of a normal set that we’ve seen this season from Trimble. Still facing some problems, the Lady Tomcats fell down 24-21, having to fight desperately to avoid a 2-0 hole on the scoreboard.
Showing the resilience they had all year, they stormed all the way back to tie the game up at 25 a piece. Unfortunately though luck never favored them all night. A loose ball that resulted in Brandis Bickley diving under the net to save it gave Newark Catholic the win.
After that, it felt like the wind was just taken out of the Lady Tomcats. They immediately fell into a 9-0 hole in the final set, a few minutes later and the scoreboard read 17-4.
At that point the unthinkable is becoming inevitable. It became apparent to everyone that it was becoming the final seconds of the season for some, and for others a career.
With just a few points remaining in the contest, you could notice Jacie Orsborne begin to shed tears on the court while still trying to play. A four-year player and someone who sits top-4 in all-time career assists in Ohio, it clearly meant so much to the senior. Just as it did to her coach.
“She’s a great kid, her and Brianne [Fraunfelter] both are just… I’ve enjoyed the last three years I’ve coached them. I’ve enjoyed every single second with them, they’ll be missed on the floor next year.”
Once the immediate anger over losing and finally having to end your season eases, you can start to appreciate the achievements the group of girls actually accomplished. Lackey mentioned multiple times throughout the year that people didn’t believe she was going to have a successful team this year.
Trimble won the District Title for only the third time in program history this season. It might’ve ended tragically, but it was still a memorable ride for those over in Glouster.
“I thought we had a great season. I think they learned a lot, did a lot of stuff with leadership and things that will last a lifetime instead of just a here-and-now. I’m proud of our kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.