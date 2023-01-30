A second half comeback effort from Trimble fell short on Friday night with a 44-43 loss to Southern High School at home on Friday night. The Tomcats went in to the second half down seven before coming back. Levi Weber led the team in points and rebounds with 16 and 8 respectively, shooting 6-9 from the field.
Michael Clark added nine points, four rebounds and a steal while Cole Wright had eight points on 3-4 shooting. The big man also finished with six rebounds.
Overall, Trimble out-rebounded Southern 28-18. The real difference in the game came from three-point shooting.
The Tomcats shot 22% from beyond the arc while the Tornadoes shot a hot 38% from deep. Trimble also fell short at the free throw line, shooting 57% from the charity stripe on the night.
The slow shooting numbers resulted in the Tomcats being down 20-13 at the end of the first half.
They started to heat up though entering the final two quarters. After only scoring 13 in the first half, Trimble came out firing en route to an 18-point third quarter. The only issue was that Southern did the exact same thing. They were outscored by the Tomcats, but their 15 points in the third was able to keep them ahead heading into the fourth.
Trimble was able to hold the Tornadoes to nine points in the final frame, but their 12-point output in the fourth was just too short, falling by one point in the end.
Brandon Burdette and Kaden Kempton each had six points in the loss.
