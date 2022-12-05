Life is never stagnant. You enjoy an experience, eventually move on and prepare for what’s put in front of you next.
For the Trimble girl’s basketball squad, they have a whole lot of preparation to do entering the 2022 season after making it all the way to the Regional Finals last year before being taken down by a divisional foe in Waterford.
Trimble lost eight seniors from their Regional Runner-Up finish of a year ago and are going to have to rely on a young, inexperienced group of players to lead the Lady Tomcats this time around.
“We’re losing experience big time. We’ve won the league three straight years, we shared with Waterford last year… Waterford beat us in the Regional Final by four and they went on to win the state title last year so it’s kind of still, there’s an empty spot there for me.” Joe Richards, the head coach of Trimble said to the Messenger.
“From last year’s team we have No. 2 Jaylee Orsborne, she started on JV last year, she played some varsity minutes also, by game five we couldn’t keep her out of the starting lineup. She entered game five or six and she started the rest of the year for us and was spectacular for us as a freshman last year. That’s basically all we have returning.”
Being really the only experienced player returning back to the squad, Trimble is going to rely heavily on the sophomore. Richards noted that a chunk of their scoring is going to have to come from the guard.
“She can put the ball in the basket. She’s just got a niche for, and you could tell last year… going into the summer time last year I knew she would help us on JV, maybe give her some bench minutes here and there for Varsity… we couldn’t keep her off the floor in the summertime.”
While the lineup is going to be littered with underclassmen, Richards does see some potential from the group of girls who are going to go out as the starting five.
“No. 3 Abby Webber, she played a little bit of varsity minutes last year but mostly JV. Joelle Richards, sophomore, she played all JV last year. Mikayla Dane, our center and our only size really, she played JV last year. Then we have our fifth starter, No. 12 is Rilynn Fouts she’ll be a tremendous asset for us and she’s shown us that the first two games but like I said she’s a freshman, she was playing eighth grade basketball last year.”
With such a young group of athletes set to lead Trimble basketball this year, it’s understandable to have some concerns about the pressure of the moment. Experience is invaluable, one prominent reason that Trimble was able to make it so far into the postseason is because they were able to start five seniors. It’s just a few years, but the difference between a 15-year old and 18-year old handling pressure packed situations could be massive.
This new crop of players will gain their experience, but they are going to have to go through some growing pains early in order to get that, something Richards is fully aware of.
“No doubt, and Eastern did a little bit of that last night,” He said about working through some early season woes, using their loss to Eastern last Thursday as an example. “Abby, not a whole lot of varsity experience, we’re putting her at the point. She’s done a pretty damn good job those first two games, but like I said that’s new to her… We’re two games in and I keep telling everybody ‘we have 20 more to go,’... If the girls keep practicing hard and listening to what we’re doing, I just want to see where we’re at now and then about February, hopefully going into tournament time we’re going to be a tough out.”
Despite the lack of experience, Richards noted multiple times how much he believes in this group of girls. It all comes down to playing as a team and learning the strengths of the unit, but Trimble has the chance to fight for a fourth straight league title against a crop of serious talent across the league.
“Win, lose or draw, I want my team to play hard for 32 minutes and we didn’t do that last night and Eastern beat us by 20. We’ve got a lot of growing to do but you can tell if they put the work in I think we could be right there. I told the girls it’s our league until we lose it. I don’t know how else to approach it,” he said on Friday.
“I’ve been coaching for 20 years up in Michigan and here. This is my eighth year here and when I go into a game thinking I’m gonna lose, I’m not coaching anymore.”
