TRIMBLE — Trimble High School track and field teams hosted Nelsonville-York, Waterford, Miller and Alexander at the Trimble High School Open on Wednesday.
On the boys side, Nelsonville-York's Makhi Williams won the 100-meter dash (11.25 seconds), while teammate James Koska placed second (11.38). Trimble's Beau Burba was third (11.68), while his teammate Tyler Hill was fourth (12.05).
In the 200-meter dash, Buckeyes' Williams dominated again, placing first with a time of 23.30 seconds. Burba placed second for Trimble with a time of 23.83 seconds, while his teammate Hill was third with a time of 24.91 seconds. Nelsonville-York's Kaden McWilliams was fourth (25.51).
In the 400-meter dash, the Buckeyes took the top two spots with Koska placing first (53.34) while Javier Garcia was second (56.00). Miller's Greg Rasnick was third (59.13), while Alexander's Tyler Wallace was fourth (59.29).
In the 800-meter run, Waterford's Troy Gibson was first (2:10.95), while Alexander's Wallace was second (2:23.80). Waterford's Luke Stollar was third (2:25.72) and Miller's Tucker Morgan was fourth (2:44.11).
In the 1,600-meter run, Waterford swept the top three spots with Gibson placing first (5:01.75), Gavin Offenberger placing second (5:26.62) and Chase Schott placing third (5:41.15). Miller's Morgan was fourth (5:56.35).
In the 3,200 meter run, Nelsonville-York's Noah Loge placed first (12:10.56).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Nelsonville-York took the top two spots, with Trenton Morrissey placing first (45.77 seconds) and A.J. Stone placing second (17.24 seconds). Trimble's Blake Stanley was third (17.70), while Alexander's Jake Roush was fourth (19.15).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Buckeyes' Morrissey was first (45.77), while Waterford's Ian Fairchild was second (48.35). Alexander runners Roush (49.96) and Alex Norris (50.37) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Trimble won the 100-meter (49.81) and 200-meter (1:42.92) relays. Nelsonville-York won the 400-meter (3:55.19) and 800-meter (10:04.09) relays. Alexander was second in the 800-meter relay (10:05.40).
In the high jump, Nelonsville-York's Thatcher Smith placed first with a height of 5 feet. Alexander's Roush (4 feet 10 inches) and Tyler Wallace (4 feet 6 inches) were second and third, respectively. Nelsonville-York's Caeleb Layton was fourth (4 feet 6 inches).
In the long jump, Waterford's Ian Fairchild was first with a distance of 19 feet 7.5 inches. Nelsonville-York's James Koska (19 feet 4.5 inches) and MaCalob Pickett (18 feet 11.5 inches) places second and third, respectively. Alexander's Rustam Waltz was fourth (17 feet 2 inches).
In the discus, Waterford's Judson Cooper placed first with a distance of 94 feet 2 inches. Nelsonville-York claimed the second and third place spots as Layton threw 93 feet 2 inches and Zach Withrow threw 90 feet 1 inch. Trimble's Tyler Jordan was fourth with a distance of 87 feet 1 inch.
In the shot put, Waterford's Cooper placed first with a throw of 37 feet 11.5 inches. Trimble's Tyler Jordan was second (34 feet, 11.5 inches), while Nelsonville-York's Will Odenthal (34 feet 8 inches) was third and Eli Smeeks was fourth (33 feet 7.5 inches).
On the girls' side, Trimble's Jaylee Orsborne won the 100-meter dash (13.11), while Nelsonville-York's Trinity Shockey was second (13.22). Waterford's Payge Lane was third (14.39), while Miller's Stormy Mauller was fourth (14.41).
In the 200-meter dash, Trimble's Orsborne won with a time of 27.98 seconds. Buckeyes' Shockey was second (28.70), while Waterford's Kendall Sury (29.63) and Lane (30.04) were third and fourth, respectively.
In the 400-meter dash, Waterford's Sury placed first (1:07.54) while her teammate Averi Schwendeman was second (1:13.41). Alexander's Meena Juedes was third (1:14.56), while Waterford's Cira Ponchak was fourth (1:15.65).
In the 800-meter run, Waterford's Madison Hiener was first (2:51.53). Alexander swept the rest of places with Juedes placing second (3:09.11), Saide Warner placing third (3:13.97), and Maddy Penrod placing fourth (3:16.34).
In the 1,600-meter run, Nelsonville-York's Alayna Okulich was first (6:26.07), while Waterford's Ryleigh Rutter was second (7:06.99). Alexander's Caitlin Taylor (7:09.47) and Lucy Dye (7:10.96) were third and fourth, respectively.
In the 3,200-meter un, Waterford swept the standings, with Schwendeman placing first (13:41.99) and Alyssa Mooney placing second (14:54.94).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Nelsonville-York's Chloee Vohlken was first (18.11), while Miller's Olivia Dishon was second (18.75). Alexander's Megan Cheadle was third (19.24) and Miller's Breanna Allan was fourth (20.31).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Buckeyes' Vohlken was first (57.21), while Alexander's Rachel Cheadle was second (1:04.61) and her teammates Elysa Atha and Kiran Guerrina, were third (1:13.13) and fourth (1:18.11), respectively.
In the relays, Alexander won the 200-meter relay (2:06.71) and 400-meter relay (5:30.49), while placing second in the 100-meter relay (57.46). The 800-meter relay team placed second (12:34.74).
Waterford won the 100-meter relay (56.39) and 800-meter relay (12:34.23). It was second in the 200-meter relay (2:07.76).
In the high jump, Waterford's Madison Hiener was first (4 feet 8 inches), while Nelsonville-York teammates Alayna Okulich and Charlie Fisk were second (4 feet) and third (4 feet). Alexander's Paige Ashcraft was fourth (3 feet 10 inches).
In the long jump, Waterford's Kendall Sury placed first (15 feet 6 inches), while Nelsonville-York's Vohlken was second (14 feet 7 inches). Waterford's Elsie Malec was third (14 feet 5.5 inches), while Alexander's Megan Cheadle was fourth (14 feet 5 inches).
In the discus, Nelsonville-York took the top two spots with Kendra Monnin placing first (99 feet, 1 inch) and Cali Papineau placing second (69 feet). Alexander's Macie Hubbard was third (68 feet 5 inches), while Waterford's Ella Schweikert was fourth (64 feet 4 inches).
In the shot put, Buckeyes' Monnin was first (31 feet 6 inches), while Alexander's Hubbard was second (29 feet 0.5 inches). Miller's Heather West was third (27 feet 1.75 inches), while Nelsonville-York's Michaela Sommers was fourth (25 feet 8 inches).
Nelsonville-York will host the Rocky Brand Track & Field Invitation on April 1.
Alexander will head to the Jackson Open, set for April 4 at Jackson High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.