Emma Bycofski’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth gave Trimble a 14-13 victory in eight innings over rival Nelsonville-York in an exciting, back-and-forth contest on Thursday.
Pitching was seemingly optional in the game as both teams combined for 30 hits and 27 runs in the eight inning contest.
Olivia Kasler led all batters on the day, going 4-5 at the plate for the Lady Tomcats, scoring three runs and grabbing an RBI. Joelle Richards and Madison McWiliiams each picked up three hits, scoring four and three runs respectively. McWilliams also picked up three RBIs on the day. Kennedy Kittle, Addison Post and Macy Vore each recorded two RBIs as well.
For Nelsonville-York, Trinity Shockey’s 3-5 day was the highlight of a potent Lady Buckeye offense. She also recorded three runs and an RBI in the loss. Abby Riffle also went 3-5 at the dish, scoring and driving in two runs.
Emmie Fowler, Alexis Freer and Emma Fields all recorded two RBIs as well for Nelsonville-York.
The Lady Buckeyes took an early lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Fowler, Brooklyn Richards and Hayleigh Gautier, grabbing a 3-0 advantage after half a frame.
The lead wouldn’t last long though as an RBI single from Kasler and a two-run triple from Kittle would tie the game up. McWilliams drove in the leading run and then came around to score, making it a 5-3 game after one inning.
Trimble would build on their lead in the following inning with another five-run frame. Post would start the inning off with a two-run single and then the Lady Tomcats would take advantage of errors in order to build a 10-3 lead after two.
A single from Fields in the third inning would cut the lead back to five-runs but another RBI single from McWilliams would bring it to a 12-5 score after three.
RBI singles from Fowler and Freer would highlight a four-run inning from Nelsonville-York in the fourth, making it a 12-9 game midway through the fourth.
The Lady Buckeyes would complete their comeback in the seventh inning with their backs against the wall. RBI singles from Shockey and Riffle would tie the game up at 12 and then an error would allow another run to score, giving the Lady Buckeyes a 13-12 lead going into the final frame.
Just as Nelsonville-York benefited from an error, so did Trimble as one allowed them to tie the game up with two outs, sending the game into extra innings.
Nelsonville-York went down 1-2-3 in the eighth before Bycofski stepped up and brought home the game-winning run.
