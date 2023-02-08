With the regular season wrapping up in a few days, the Trimble Tomcats took another momentum hit, this time falling 68-44 to Waterford on the road on Tuesday night.
The trio of Chip Adams, Alec Johnson and Jarrett Armstrong helped guide the Wildcats, scoring 16, 14 and 11 points respectively. Adams led the way efficiency wise as well, shooting 7-9 from the floor.
As a team, Waterford was on a hot streak all night. The Wildcats shot 50% as a team with a 37% mark from beyond the arc. Comparatively, Trimble shot 41% from the field on the night with a 25% hit rate from deep.
Michael Clark was the only Tomcat to reach double digits, scoring 12 points on 5-10 shooting with a 2-5 mark from deep. The junior also added three rebounds and a steal.
Brandon Burdette and Cole Wright each added nine points, both pitching in 4 and 6 rebounds respectively.
Both teams experienced a slow start to the night. By the end of the first quarter, the Tomcats found themselves down 10-7, still in position to make a move.
The Wildcats soon made sure that wasn’t possible. Exploding for 23 points in the second quarter, Waterford was able to take a 12-point lead going into the locker room.
Scoring picked up from the Tomcats in the middle two quarters, adding another 16 in the third quarter. Unluckily for them though, Waterford still outpaced them, increasing their lead to 14 going into the final frame.
Trimble seemingly couldn’t get much scraped together in the final quarter, scoring only seven points before the clock ultimately ran down to the 24-point margin at the end.
