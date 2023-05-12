Trimble softball’s season came to a close on Wednesday with a 12-2 loss in five innings to Southern in the Sectional Final. The Lady Tomcats committed seven errors in the loss as Southern scored nine of its runs in the final two innings.
Joelle Richards led the way at the plate for Trimble, going 3-3 with a run scored. Kennedy Kittle went 2-2 with an RBI while Olivia Kasler and Mikayla Dane had the only other hits for the Lady Tomcats.
Richards also got the start in the circle, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs in the loss while pitching the entire contest.
Trimble was in the midst of a comeback effort early into this one. Southern would bring in two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an initial lead. The Lady Tomcats would get runners on in each of the next few innings but couldn’t seem to get anything going.
Trimble’s first runs of the game came in the top of the fourth inning when Kittle drove in Brandis Bickley with an RBI single, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Just as the Lady Tomcats were building any momentum, Southern would decide to completely shut the door. Taking advantage of three errors from Trimble’s defense in the bottom of the fourth, Southern was able to take an 8-1 lead going into the fifth.
An RBI groundout off the bat of Madison McWilliams in the top of the fifth would bring in the final run for Trimble before Southern shot out for four more runs in the fifth, going over the mercy rule threshold to end the contest.
