The Trimble Lady Tomcats picked up a pair of wins on Wednesday in a doubleheader against South Gallia. Joelle Richards pitched all 10 innings for Trimble, picking up both wins while only allowing four hits.
GAME ONE
The opening game of the doubleheader had all the excitement you could ask for. The Lady Tomcats entered the bottom of the fifth in the abbreviated game down 3-1 with hope looking bleak. After a walk and an error would put two runners on base, Charlotte Schafer’s two-run double to center field would make it a one-run game.
Addison Post would then rip a ground ball and an error from South Gallia’s third basemen would allow Kennedy Kittle and Schafer to come around to score with the walk-off run.
Overall, Trimble picked up six hits in the win. Olivia Kasler, Brandis Bickley, Kittle and Madison McWilliams all had hits.
Richards picked up the win after pitching all five innings, allowing two hits and zero earned runs, striking out 10 while walking two.
The score was tied at zero for the first two innings before the Lady Tomcats took an initial lead in the bottom of the third. After Richards drew a walk and Kasler singled her over to second, Bickley’s RBI single to left field would bring the pitcher in with the first run.
South Gallia would then reply with three runs in the top of the fourth before Trimble stormed back for the win in the fifth.
GAME TWO
For all the excitement there was in the first game, the second was a little more relaxing for Trimble as they dominated en route to a 19-0 blowout over the Lady Rebels.
Richards shined in the circle again, pitching another complete game while allowing two hits and zero runs while striking six and walking zero.
Kittle dominated in the box for Trimble, going 4-5 with seven RBIs and three runs. She led a Lady Tomcat offense that ultimately racked up 21 hits in the victory.
Richards and Post both picked up three hits in the win with Post recording three RBIs. Bickley, McWilliams and Mikayla Dane all collected multiple hits as well.
