The Trimble Tomcats (14-3, 8-0 TVC) are back to winning ways ever since falling to Division II South Webster on the road last weekend. Following a sweep of Western on Tuesday, the Lady Tomcats were back on the court on Thursday, defeating Federal Hocking (4-14, 3-6) in four sets.
After losing the first set 20-25, Trimble went on to sweep the next three sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22 to pick up the victory.
Katelynn Coey led the offensive attack once again for Trimble. The junior was effective in all areas on Thursday, recording 20 kills while also picking up 14 digs, three aces and a couple of blocks.
Not far behind her was Faith Handley who added 10 kills and eight digs in the win. Handley also found major success serving, recording seven aces. Kate Sutton also added five kills.
It was another night in the office for Jacie Orsborne. The setter tallied 33 assists while adding immense value at the net. The senior racked up three blocks and kills on the night.
Defensively, Brandis Bickley and Kennedy Kittle were important pieces to picking up the victory. Bickley recorded 12 digs along with four aces and a block. Kittle on the other hand had 10 digs in the win to go with an ace.
The Lady Tomcats are next on the court this Saturday for a matchup of the area’s best. They next see Nelsonville-York, the TVC – Ohio leader, come in to town for a rivalry match. The Buckeyes are 15-1 this season with their lone loss coming against Trimble.
It’s not a match that has playoff implications, but it’ll be one of the more heated and more competitive matches of volleyball we’ll see this season. The match will be the Volley for the Cure game, first serve is set for 3 p.m. at Trimble High School.
