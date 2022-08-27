Rivalry matches are always exciting to begin with. Rivalry matches that go down to the wire bring out another level of adrenaline that we all beg our bodies to receive.
Just about a week after faltering on the gridiron, Trimble dealt out some payback by going into enemy territory and walking out with a five-set victory against the Buckeyes.
“This might be a rival, they may call us ‘the team over the hill.’ We’re just playing volleyball.” Shelly Lackey, the head coach at Trimble proclaimed after the win on Thursday.
The Tomcats ended up winning by a score of 27-25, 16-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-9.
After winning the initial set, Trimble began to falter and found themselves losing the next two consecutive sets. The combination of Gianna Dixon and Chloe Lehman on the front line for Nelsonville-York proved to be extremely vital for the team’s success early in the night.
Lehman led the team with 19 kills while Dixon added six. Dixon also added a couple of blocks during the process.
“I thought our front hitters played well. I would’ve liked to see a few more touches on the net from our front row… but I was really happy with how our front row played,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the loss. “We played a great game I thought, Trimble is a very good program and to go five sets with them, it’s a heartbreaker to lose, but we have them one more time this season so hopefully we can get them down there.”
After dropping two of the first three sets we saw Trimble clean up their mistakes and come out to play fantastic volleyball the rest of the way. It was an impressive showing for a team that were up against the ropes for a majority of the night.
“We won the first set then dropped the next two and literally dropped them on passing the ball behind the 10-foot line and mis serves. Once we timed that up, we were all right.”
While the Tomcats showed some mistakes as a whole early in the night, they had some fantastic play from their top athletes.
Katelynn Coey stole the show last night in the win. The junior not only helped keep Trimble afloat for most of the night, she stepped up her game massively as the night went on. For the final few sets it felt like the Buckeyes had no answer to stopping her.
Coey finished with 21 kills, six blocks, five digs and an ace to cap off her fantastic performance.
“Katelynn is a junior but she plays so much volleyball. Everybody is like ‘wow, she’s really good,’ no she’s worked her butt off to be that good. And she’s a great kid to coach.” Lackey said about the star player.
The Tomcats faced the brink of defeat on many occasions on Thursday, at one point being down 23-17 in the fourth set. As much as it was proof of the talent of this team to pick up the victory, the mental fortitude and ability to withstand pressure-packed moments may prove to be the more important story coming out of the win.
In all though, it really was a team effort for Trimble. Along with Coey, Faith Handley added 10 kills, eight digs, two blocks and a pair of aces. Jacie Orsborne, one of the few seniors on this team, had 39 assists to go along with six digs, five kills and a block.
The win moves the Tomcats to 1-0 on the year. They next go out to Valley on Monday to face the Indians in a non-conference matchup.
As for the Buckeyes, they now sit at 1-1 and next see River Valley come in to town on Tuesday.
“All of our goals are still there. Trimble is not in our league so we can still win our league,” Dicken said about the outlook of his team after the loss. “I told them, if we bring that effort out next week, we should be able to come out on top in those games.”
