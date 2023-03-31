Baseball is meant to be a relaxing sport. It’s a time when you can breathe in the fresh air as the weather starts to slowly heat up and enjoy just being able to be outside again.
It’s also pretty relaxing when you can immediately chalk up a win after one inning.
Using a 12-run explosion in the first inning, Trimble moved to 2-0 on the young season after thrashing South Gallia 19-4 on the road.
Cole Wright and Trent Pettit each recorded three RBI on the night while Luke Orsborne added two himself. Six different Tomcats were able to record multiple hits on the night.
On the mound, Trimble used a team effort to get through the game after garnering such an early lead and able to rest some of their arms.
Chayse Henry started the night and got the win. He would only pitch one inning, striking out a pair. Chase Patton and Owen Sikorski would complete the next three innings, allowing all four of South Gallia’s runs. Pettit would finish the final innings with a scoreless frame.
Following some early blunders from South Gallia and RBI singles from Wright and Pettit, the Tomcats were able to grab a 3-0 lead before ever recording an out.
RBI hits soon after from Caleb Cahoe, Orsborne and Brandon Burdette would keep the inning going before turning over the lineup. Wright Pettit would then grab their second RBI hits of the inning to help guide Trimble to a 12-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Trimble would round out their scoring with another high-impact inning, plating home seven in the third.
Max Frank and Paul Sharp recorded RBI singles in the inning while both Burdette and Sikorski ripped RBI doubles. The inning would be capped off with an RBI triple from Henry, giving Trimble a 19-0 lead after the top of the third.
South Gallia would go on to score three in the third and one in the fourth, but it just wasn’t enough as the game ended after five innings with a mercy rule.
