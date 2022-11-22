Moving in from the brisk fresh air into the warm, sweaty aroma surrounding the gym floor, it’s time for winter sports in Athens County.
With basketball and other winter sports starting up, it’s a perfect time to start scattering around Athens County to see how some of the schools are gearing up for the 2022-23 season. We start over in Glouster as last year’s Tri-Valley II Conference champions Trimble looks to rebound after losing a significant part of their team from a season prior.
Even though they’re coming off a season of massive success, head coach Howie Caldwell is cognizant of what they’ve lost and the work they need to do in order to become successful once again.
“We lost an awful lot of experience, they got ahead of some teams last year and we were able to get some of our younger kids game experience but it’s a little bit different when you’re the main man on the court compared to mopping up,” Caldwell said to the Messenger on Monday. “You can teach all kinds of things. You can teach a zone, you can teach offenses and you can teach everything except you can’t teach experience.”
As Caldwell correctly noted, you can have all the talent in the work, but if you don’t have the experience to match that talent it will render moot when forced into high-leverage, pressure-packed situations out on the court. The game moves fast, these athletes need to be prepared to be put under the microscope. It’s going to take some time, but Caldwell believes his team is on the right track.
“Now are they working hard? They’re working extremely hard. But there’s a difference between JV basketball and varsity basketball.”
He’s not sold that the team is currently ready as of now, but it’s a long season and the players will have ample time to become accustomed to the role they are being asked to play.
“Not as the season rolls on. Early? Yeah there might be some apprehension there,” Caldwell said when asked about his comfort level with the team’s ability to withstand pressure. “We had a good summer, we grew up a little bit this summer. There’s a positive and a negative. The negative is that we didn’t make the football playoffs this year which is a big deal. The positive is that we got to start basketball earlier than we had in the past so we were able to go slow and the kids have learned, they just still have a lot to learn.”
The growing pains will be there, but it’s easy to spot why Caldwell would have faith in this iteration of Trimble basketball. From first glance, they’re a team full of athletes on the perimeter. They have obvious speed on the outside that will play a vital role in what they’re trying to do. For every positive though, there’s a significant worry.
Cole Wright is the tallest player listed on the roster at 6’0”. Size and height doesn’t necessarily dictate how a game will go, but it’s an obvious hurdle that the Tomcats will have to deal with when going up against teams with trees sitting in the paint.
“Yeah it could very well,” Caldwell bluntly said when asked if the lack of height is concerning. “One of the things we’ve emphasized from day one is checking out, going to the boards and being physical. It’s hard to believe that we had to tell a Trimble club to be physical. We had to teach them a little bit about that, but they’ve gotten better.”
Either way, Trimble still looks to be a serious contender in the TVC once again as Federal Hocking and the other schools in the division are gunning for what Trimble accomplished last year.
Their first game of the season is this Friday against Marietta at Warren High School.
