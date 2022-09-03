Trimble Volleyball continues undefeated start with sweep at Waterford By Eric Decker Messenger Sports Editor Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Trimble Tomcats continued their stellar start to the season with another sweep. This time defeating Waterford 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 in their first Tri-Valley Conference tilt of the year.They were led by Katelyn Coey who had another standout performance in the win. The junior recorded 14 kills to go along with 21 digs on the night. Both were team-highs.Jacie Orsborne tallied 27 assists to go along with three kills, three aces and two digs while Jaylee Orsborne added 10 digs and five kills.Along with Jacie, Faith Handley led the team in aces with three. The junior also added 10 digs and five kills in the win.The victory moves the Tomcats to 3-0 on the season. They next hit the court this Saturday for tournament at Unioto where they’ll have three matches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kill Jacie Orsborne Trimble Tomcats Sport Dig Katelyn Coey Faith Handley Victory Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
