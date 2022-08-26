Too little, too late.
Trimble eventually found an offensive groove after a lengthy struggle to begin the season, but it wasn’t enough to come back against the River Pilots as the Tomcats fell 28-18 in their home opener.
“This is a good team, this could be the best team on our schedule,” Head Coach Phil Faires said after the loss about River. “I thought we held our own when we had too. Had some penalties that hurt us, we got to correct that, but there’s a lot we can learn from.”
The script to this one was reading eerily similar to their loss to Nelsonville-York the week prior in the first half. The defense was showing up with a gutsy performance while the offense struggled to get any long, sustainable drives going.
“We played well. This team offensively can do anything. They line up in a wishbone, not just line up in it but run it well. They’ve got a couple receivers who are as good as anyone we’ll face this year and their quarterback is really nice.” Faires said about the Pilots attack. “Our kids didn’t quit and I’m happy about that.”
River broke through mid-way through the first quarter with a touchdown run from Ty Long. The 6’2, 195 lbs senior scurried through an open hole and carried a couple Tomcats into the endzone to give the Pilots the opening lead.
Trimble’s adversity on the offensive side of the ball didn’t get any easier when Max Frank injured his shoulder. The starting running back was tackled on the sideline before taking an extended period of time to get back up. He spent the rest of the night on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
“I just know it’s a shoulder and that he was out for the game,” Faires said about the junior. “We’ll find out once we get the prognosis is but I just knew we didn’t have him any more that game.”
The Tomcats had a shot to keep it a one score game before the end of the first half but a 31-yard touchdown heave gave River a double-digit lead heading into the locker room.
Even with essentially all the momentum going against them, the Tomcats were able to respond right out of the locker room. Trimble took their first drive of the second half and scored. Tyler Hill took a pitch left and busted through the line to dive into the endzone to make it a one-score.
On the very next drive, Trimble had another extended drive that ended with the Tomcats in the end zone. Brandon Burdette snuck through for a touchdown on a short yardage situation. The tying two-point conversion attempt was failed, making it a 12-14 game at the time.
“It’s what we knew coming in, Burdette is going to have to make some plays. It’s an awful lot to ask from a first year quarterback,” Faires noted. “He’s not real big, he is quick, but he’s got to learn not to take some hits. He’s got to learn to finish plays and I think he got better as he went on. The reason we score is because of him.”
The Pilots rallied back to kill the hype of a crowd that was starting to become raucous. They took the next drive down for a touchdown to make it a two-score game again.
There were a lot more positives to take away this week for Trimble, but there’s still surely a sour taste in their mouth as they still sit winless in 2022.
