Recording seven errors in the loss, Trimble baseball was blanked 6-0 on Tuesday at home by Southern in the Sectional Final on Tuesday, ending its season. The Tomcats recorded six hits on the day but a 4-0 deficit after two innings would prove to be too much to overcome.
At the plate, Trimble was led by two-hit days from Brandon Burdette and Paul Sharp. Chayse Henry and Cole Wright also had a hit as well. Owen Sikorski was 0-3 at the plate but drew the only walk for the Tomcats in the loss.
On the mound, Wright pitched a complete game but fell victim to some unlucky defense behind him. The junior would allow ten hits and only two earned runs, striking out four while walking three.
The disaster started early and often for the Tomcats. Following a leadoff single to start the game, Derek Griffith tripled to center field, bringing home the first run of the game just two batters in. The next batter, Brandon Laudermilt, would then single in Griffith with a shot to left field as Southern grabbed a two-run lead before ever recording an out.
It didn’t get easier from there. A pair of errors from Trimble’s defense started off the second as Southern put more runners on base without an out. A sacrifice fly and a wild pitch later in the frame would allow another two to come in, giving the Tornadoes the four-run advantage.
Trimble would get runners on base in three of the next four innings, two of those times getting multiple runners on the basepaths, but couldn’t seem to drive any of the runners in.
The game headed into the sixth with the Tomcats still facing a four-run deficit, but it wasn’t going to get any easier. After a leadoff single in the sixth, an error from Wright would allow the fifth run of the game to come in. Later in the inning Sikorski would make an error that cost a run, pushing it to a 6-0 lead.
Trimble would go down in order in the sixth before getting a pair of runners in the seventh. The chance would fall flat as the Tomcats season ended soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.