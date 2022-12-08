Going up against a significantly larger and older roster, the Trimble Lady Tomcats were able to hold steady and keep competitive against an undefeated Berne Union. That was until the second half where the Rockets launched off and never looked back, defeating Trimble 46-28 in Glouster on Wednesday night.
“I think they scored the first seven trips I believe, and our defense wasn’t as good as it was in the first half,” Joe Richards, the head coach of Trimble said after the game when asked about a third quarter where the Tomcats were outscored 17-5. “We gave up the baseline a couple times to 11 [Baylee Mirgon], we let 10 [Lauren Nemeth] get a couple of offensive rebounds and just like that you look up and it’s 15, but they’re the type of team that can do that in a couple trips and we don’t have that kind of firepower, yet, to go with that if we’re not getting stops.”
Initially out of the gate, it seemed as if Trimble would match up pretty well with the Rockets despite being so much smaller on the court. They were playing from behind for most of the quarter but the Tomcats were showing promise.
Offensive set plays seemed to be working and they were actually rebounding pretty well despite the disparity. The defensive effort was there, the foul calls were just not in their favor, leading to Berne Union getting five of their first 12 points from the free throw line.
“Effort, that’s effort. Both ways because our defense getting stops, I think gave us momentum and confidence on offense,” Richards said about what worked well on the night for his team. “I thought we did a good job even on offense.”
Richards noted that he genuinely thought the offense ran well on the night, they just couldn’t make enough shots in the end.
Jaylee Orsborne led the charge for Trimble on the night. The sophomore led the team with 11 points, hitting a couple from deep, while also acting as the facilitator, finding open teammates on the other side of the court for assists multiple times on the night.
Rilynn Fouts wasn’t too far behind her with 10 points, eight of those coming in the first quarter where she also hit a pair of triples.
After scoring 19 in the first half, shots just wouldn’t fall anymore and Trimble could only muster nine points in the second half.
“That’s just a good team, that team is going to make a run later in the year,” Richards said about the now 6-0 Berne Union team. “Like I just told the kids, ‘We need to make steps, we need to get better every game and every day of practice,’ and I thought we did that today. We need to get 32 minutes, I thought we had maybe 22-24… we’re going to and that’s what we just talked about, getting ready tomorrow for Saturday, we’ve got a league game though.”
Sophia Kline and Mirgon were the only players for the Rockets to reach double-digits, putting up 18 and 17 points respectively.
Despite the loss, Wednesday’s matchup can be seen as a positive for Trimble. They already know they’re going to be in a tough league, preparing themselves against talented opponents only makes them better in the end.
The Lady Tomcats next suit up on Saturday when they travel to go play Southern on the road in a league matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.