A tight battle for the top spot in the TVC has unfolded in the first two weeks of girls golf competition. Athens, Waterford, and Federal Hocking have topped the team and individual leaderboards thus far, promising for an exciting TVC race as teams look to September.
After four tournaments, Waterford leads, with a 27-1 record. Federal Hocking follows in solo second place with a 22-6 record. With a tournament win at Waterford on Tuesday, with an impressive team score of 179, and a second place finish at Vinton on Thursday, Athens is now close behind in third, with a 21-7 record.
Athens freshman Ellie Beck-Aden medaled in the first TVC tournament at Meigs on August 16, with a 38, followed by Federal Hocking sophomore Addison Jackson in second at 44. Sophomore Helen Liu from Athens finished fourth overall. Stella Gilcher from Federal Hocking also finished in the top 10 with a 49.
In the August 18 tournament at Federal Hocking, Jackson topped the leaderboard with a 38. Liu finished fourth, with a 45, and Mia Basim from Federal Hocking came in fifth with 46. Athens senior Maddie Whiting and Beck-Aden rounded out the top 10, with scores of 50 and 51, respectively.
The Waterford tournament at Lakeside on August 22 featured a close finish between Jackson and Beck-Aden, with Jackson coming in just one stroke ahead of Beck-Aden to medal in that tournament. The two posted scores of 38 and 39. Liu followed closely with a 41 for third. Alexander’s Elyse Atha finished sixth, and Basim and Whiting closed out the top 10, tied for ninth at 48.
Scores were a bit higher at the fourth TVC tournament hosted by Vinton County at the longer Franklin Valley course in Jackson on August 23, and the top 10 finished with a range of 45 to 50. Waterford’s Madi Hiener and Wellston’s Mackenzie Coulter topped the leaderboard with 45. Jackson and Waterford’s Parker Powers followed, tied for third with a 46. Beck-Aden finished two strokes behind the medalists with a 47 for fifth. Whiting and Federal Hocking’s Sheridan Boyd completed the top 10, tied for eighth with Wellston’s Sarah Shea and Vinton County’s Kellie Collins at 50.
