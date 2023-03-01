Two Bulldogs' track stars advance to state meet

Congratulations goes to Athens’ High School track and field stars Sophia Szolosi Annamarie Montle for qualifying to compete in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross County Coaches State Indoor Championship meet.
Szolosi will be competing in the 3,200-meter race and Montle is doing pole vault. The state meet will be Friday at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva.
“I definitely think they are ready for this meet,” Bulldogs’ Coach Adam Gonczy said. “They have gotten in some really good training this winter. They are prepared and primed to have a really good day at the meet.”
Szolosi and Montle have been training hard during indoor track season.
“Because of their training and how they prepare, they are always able to rise to the occasion and perform their best when it is needed,” Gonczy said. “Even though they are freshman, they have had experience in big meets and situations through previous experience.”
Saturday, Szolosi won the 1,600-meter race (5:11 min) at the Southeast District Championship at the Chieftain Center. She beat her indoor personal record by 5.98 seconds.
A freshman, Montle finished in 2nd place at the “Muskingum High School Last Chance” meet, with a vault of 11 feet. She was gotten that height twice this Indoor season.
Gonczy said this dynamic duo of track stars is very experienced.
“Annamarie was in gymnastics for many years and competed regularly in that sport, as well as competing in the Junior High State Meet in pole vault as an 8th grader,” he said. “Sophia competed in the Indoor and Outdoor State Track and Field meets as an 8th grader last year, and competed in the State XC meet this past season in Cross Country finishing 8th with All-Ohio honors. We are excited for them to have this opportunity to compete against the best in the State!”
