ATHENS - Following along with a college football program can become quite the conundrum at times. While the sentiment holds true at the professional level as well, the feeling that every sport is truly on a year-by-year basis gets amplified at the collegiate level.
Success can be sustained over years or even generations in some places, but it’s incredibly difficult to do. There are no long-style contacts that can be handed out, guaranteeing that a certain player will be there for years to come. Rosters change dramatically from year to year and programs have to learn how to deal with the adversity of turnover. Key players leave and new ones arise, looking to step into the spotlight and perform. If someone is really that good too, they’ll often have the opportunity to chase the higher level sooner than their eligibility will run out.
This same worry was one Ohio was having to deal with entering this off-season. Coming off one of only a few 10-win seasons in program history, the future was unclear for the university.
Most importantly was the health of Kurtis Rourke. The Mid-American Conference Player of the Year had recently had knee surgery as the season wound down and his status was still unclear. As the months have progressed though we’ve learned that the start quarterback is ahead of schedule, throwing at spring practice and should be a full go heading into the season if everything goes well.
Even with the concerns from Rourke, the outlook of the offense was always going to be pretty good heading into 2023. Most of their key skill players were, and still are, set to return to the Bobcats for next season. If Rourke can continue his rehab process and stay healthy for the start of fall camp, the offense should be set for another year of breaking records.
With that said… There's two, technically three, phases of the game that need to be worried about.
Ohio’s defensive unit was heralded last preseason as their best unit. They had an abysmal start to the season but started to pick up play once conference ball came around. The result wasn’t what they wanted, but the defense should’ve been proud of the progress they made after holding Toledo to 17 points in the MAC title game back in December.
What a difference a year can make.
This time around, the defensive unit could be considered the worry of the team. Not only did they lose significant players, they lost real team leaders on that side of the ball after the season.
Zach Sanders and Tariq Drake are now gone from the back end of the defense and Kai Caesar is gone from the interior of the line. Each of those athletes acted as leaders and role models on the team last year, keeping heads afloat as the team tried to figure out their defensive woes to start the season last year.
With those guys gone, Ohio’s defensive unit was looking bare. That was, until a pair of stars decided they weren’t ready to hang up the cleats for the Bobcats.
For all the turnover and change we’ll see on that side of the ball, the middle of the defense will be looking quite similar to viewers.
Both Bryce Houston and Keye Thompson are set to return as the middle linebackers for the 2023 season. Houston record 48 tackles and a forced fumble last season while Thompson had 75 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.
“It’s exciting, that’s been my boy since we got here. We’ve been roommates, we were roommates in the dorms and have been best friends ever since,” the linebacker said about playing with Thompson once again. “It was just really important and special for us to bring it back and be together for one final season. I couldn’t be happier.”
Houston self-proclaimed the duo as a “good cop, bad cop” scenario when speaking to the media after spring practice on Thursday.
“Keye’s the bad cop and I’m the good cop,” Houston said with a smile grinning across his face. “I’m always the mediator and nice guy. Keye will amp us up if we need it.”
It wasn’t always that simple though. The two didn’t know going into the offseason that they would both be returning. Each had to go through the process of figuring out what was the best for their future. For Houston though, he knew that he still had unfinished business in Athens.
“I really just took that time over break to assess my situation, talk to family and spend time with the people that really care about me and stuff like that. Just to think about what’s best for me and the rest of the program. I had conversations with Coach Albin, we had a very good conversation and just on how much he expects this team to produce and how he expects me to be there to help lead the team do what we’re supposed to do. I was really inspired by our conversation. I love the guys that came back, they’ve been my family since I came here and I think I just owe it to the team to do one more year and rock it out.”
Even with so much uncertainty surrounding some of the key positions in the program, Tim Albin still expects greatness out of his team. He mentioned at the post game press conference after the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl win that Ohio will now become the hunted, rather than the hunters thanks to last season’s success.
Houston is not only back to lead the defense and bring along the new guys. He’s back to be a key piece to defending their MAC East crown as Ohio looks to repeat their success.
“We know that we still have a lot to prove and we still haven’t gotten anything yet. We had a great season, we were fortunate to have such a great season last year but this is not last year’s team. We know we have to do the same exact things, if not better, to succeed, especially because we know we have a bullseye on our back and people are looking to get us now.”
It’s safe to assume that the entirety of the MAC is now aware of the danger Ohio presents on the gridiron. Houston and Thompson are going to be some of the main reasons as to why Ohio can stay atop the leaderboards in the conference and push for another shot at the MAC Championship.
