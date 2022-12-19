ATHENS – Athens Bulldogs swim team raced and paced to victory at a tri-meet Friday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
Bulldogs’ boys beat Warren and Pickerington Central. The girls beat Warren but lost to Pickerington Central. The meet was scored as a double dual – two meets at the same time.
Victorious, the Bulldogs shouted this cheer at the end of the meet.
“Potato chip, potato chip, crunch, crunch, crunch, who do we think is a mighty fine bunch? Swimmers, swimmers, rah, rah, swimmers. One, two, three – Bulldogs!!!”
A video of the team cheering appears on the Athens Messenger’s Facebook page.
Bulldogs’ Coach Denise Humphrey said the team cheers at the beginning and end of every meet. There are several cheers and chants that keep the Bulldogs' spirits strong.
“The team cheer at the beginning of every meet is an Athens tradition and comes from the movie, ‘Remember the Titans,’” she said. “The cheer at the end of the meet came to Athens with me from a team I previously coached. It's a way to acknowledge all of the competitors and show good sportsmanship.”
Humphrey said seniors Collin Hawes and Nathan Kallet had impressive swims. Kallet placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12 min) and Hawes placed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:33 min).
“Both of their individual swims were career bests," she said.
Humphrey said Bella Grijalva had a big time dropping in the 200-yard freestyle (3:16 min), beating her previous best time by over 11 seconds.
Bulldogs had three newcomers – Samantha Layton, Kate Kotses and Junu Park – rise to the occasion and swim the 500-yard freestyle. Humphrey said these Bulldogs are learning about pacing and this swim was a confidence boost.
Kotses placed second (8:20 min) and Layton placed third (8:44). Park sped to the finish line in fourth place (7:21) just a few seconds behind his teammate Collin Hawes who finished third (7:16).
Kotses, Layton and Park were leading members of the Bulldogs' cross country team last fall so that helped them to finish strong in this long distance race in the water.
Humphrey explained the intense training regimen needed to succeed at long distance races in the pool.
“During practices, each swimmer has an individualized pace card that he uses for training sets,” she said. “The pace card tells him the correct pace to hold based on his best 100 Free time. Sets may look like swimming 40x50 on 1 minute holding his 500 pace. Athletes try to hit the pace on all 40 swims to simulate race conditions and feel. If they can do that in practice, they can do it in competition.”
Bulldogs’ relay teams put a lot of points on the board. Girls’ 400-yard freestyle team – Zoe Miller, Shelby Davenport, Emma Ulbrich and Wanase Phiri – placed 1st (4:51).
When two Bulldogs’ Boys’ 400-yard relay teams faced off, they were only a few seconds apart when the race ended.
First team to touch the wall – Nicolas Benencia Courreges, Nathan Kallet, Jonas Beasley and Jake Gutekanst – captured a first place finish (3:43 min). A couple of strokes later, the Bulldogs’ second place team – Kenneth R Fridrich, Raul Rana, Luca Gagliano, Caden Hawes – touched the wall.
“We are still juggling around with relay lineups. On Friday, the relay teams were mixed up so the kids could race their teammates,” Humphrey said. “Often the best performances come when racing each other.”
Other highlights from the meet include how the girls’ 200-yard medley relay team – Isabelle Stowe, Katelin Fridrich, Shelby Davenport and SaraJade Harrell – placed third (2:17 min); Raul Rana placed second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03 min); Isabelle Stowe at 2nd in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39 min) with Nicolas Benencia Courreges at first (2:10 min); 50-yard freestyle – Katelyn Fridich (28 sec) and Jonas Beasley (26 sec) – both captured first place honors; 100-yard butterfly had Stowe placing first (1:14 min) and Raul Rana placing third (1:05) in their respective races; Kenneth Fridrich won the 500-yard freestyle (5:32); 100-yard backstroke had Katelin Fridrich (1:11 min) and Kenneth Fridrich (1:04) winning their races; 100-yard breast-stroke had Emma Ulbrich at 3rd (1:31 min) and Nicolas Benencia Courreges at 2nd (1:11 min).
Bulldogs will host a tri-meet starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the OUAC.
Region Editor for APG Ohio, Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
