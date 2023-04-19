Grabbing a 13-0 lead at one point, Alexander bashed Marietta 13-1 on Tuesday to grab their second win of the season. Led by Stanley Viny’s five inning, two-hit performance on the mound, the Spartans were able to take down the Tigers in five innings.
Viny also shined at the plate, going 2-3 with two RBIs and scoring a pair of runs while drawing a walk. In all, Alexander collected nine hits on the night.
Trent Schaad, Sam Ohms, Jordan Schulz, Alex Jeffrey, Jared Truax, Camron Oberholzer and Jagger Cain all picked up hits as well.
After a pair of singles from Schaad and Ohms to open up the game, an error would allow the first run to come home. A fielder’s choice groundout off the bat of Viny later in the frame would give the Spartans a 2-0 lead after one.
Alexander would next hit the scoresheet in the top of the third when Oberholzer ripped an RBI single through the infield, scoring a pair. A pair of errors would allow two more to come home, making it a 7-0 lead for the Spartans after three.
Viny’s RBI single in the fourth would start up a six-run frame for Alexander. It would be the only RBi of the inning as errors and walks would help bring in the rest, giving them a 13-0 lead.
Marietta would get one across in the bottom of the fifth but that was it, giving Alexander the shortened victory.
