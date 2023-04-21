WELLSTON — River Valley led the girls' track and field teams, while Belpre led the boys' teams during the Wellston High School Open held Thursday at the high school in Jackson County.
On the girls' side, the River Valley team placed first with 136 points. For the local teams competing, Vinton County was second (117 points), Alexander was fourth (84), Wellston was fifth (77 points), Meigs was sixth (46 points), Athens was eighth (36 points) and Athens B was ninth (5 points).
To see a video of the 4x100-meter boys' relay teams' handoff, see this story online at athensmessenger.com
In the 800-meter relay, Vinton County — Madison Davis, Nevaeh Newton, Kalli Good and Ryleigh Ashmore — placed second (11:24.31).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Alexander's Megan Cheadle was second (18.26), while Vinton County's Parker Mock was third (19.31).
In the 100-meter dash, Wellston's Haley Corvin was second (14.22).
In the 200-meter relay, Meigs — Alexa Ingels, Charlotte Hysell, Maggie Musser and Keaghan Wolfe — placed second (1:58.92), while Alexander — Abby Sanders, Elyse Atha, Morgan Mitchell and Karah Allison — was third (2:03.07).
In the 1,600-meter run, Vinton County's Newton was first (6:06.03) and teammate Megan Durham was third (6:38.16).
In the 100-meter relay, Meigs — Kendall Sury, Madison Hiener, Ryleigh Rutter and Payge Lane — was second (55.16).
In the 400-meter dash, Meigs' Musser was first (1:02.84), Wellston's Kimmi Aubrey was second (1:04.95) and Alexander's Allison was third (1:07.80).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Alexander's Megan Cheadle was second (53.81), and Vinton County's Parker Mock was third (56.21).
In the 800-meter run, Vinton County's Ryleigh Ashmore was second (2:49.37) and Wellston's Stephanie McGuire was third (2:49.95).
In the 200-meter dash, Athens' Raquel De Abreu was third (29.38).
In the 3,200-meter run, Vinton County's Hollie Swaim was first (13:49.67).
In the 400-meter relay, Vinton County — Kalli Good, Hope Goodson, Paige Ramey and Ryleigh Ashmore — placed first (4:42.50) and Alexander — Macie Hubbard, Meena Juedes, Maddy Penrod and Karah Allison — was third (5:09.61).
In the discus throw, Alexander's Monica Thompson was first (92 feet 11 inches), while Vinton County's Olivia Schroeder (89 feet 11 inches) and Emma Leaming (86 feet 1 inch) were second and third, respectively.
In the high jump, Wellston's Aubrey was second (4 feet 6 inches).
In the long jump, Wellston's Aubrey was second (15 feet) and Alexander's Megan Cheadle was third (14 feet 8.75 inches).
In the shot put, Vinton County's Emma Leaming was first (30 feet) and Wellston's Kadieja Smith was second (26 feet 9 inches).
In the pole vault, Athens' Annamarie Montle was first (11 feet 6 inches) and Vinton County's Parker Mock was third (9 feet).
On the boys side, Belpre was first (123 points). For the local teams competing, Vinton County was second (110 points), Meigs was fourth (80 points), Wellston was sixth (44 points), Alexander was eighth (28.50 points), Athens was ninth (19 points), Southeastern was 10th (18 points) and Athens B was 12th (2 points).
In the 800-meter relay, Vinton County — Caleb Lindner, Sam Boyd, Sam Quackenbush and Josiah Thacker — placed second (9:12.58).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Wellston's Krace Gill was first (16.69), Vinton County's Cooper Hayburn was second (18.15) and Alexander's Jake Roush was third (19.30).
In the 100-meter dash, Meigs' Conlee Burnem (11.47) and Jacob White (11.94) were first and second, respectively. Alexander's Andrew Nance was third (12.28).
In the 200-meter relay, Meigs — Jude Cooper, Cayden Gheen, Jacob White and Landen DeWees — was third (1:40.57).
In the 1,600-meter run, Vinton County's Sam Boys was second (4:47.63).
In the 100-meter relay, Meigs — DeWees, Dillon Howard, Jacob White and Burnem — was first (44.79). Wellston — Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson and Krace Gill — was second (48.16).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Wellston's Gill was first (43.81) and Vinton County's Cooper Hayburn was second (44.86).
In the 800-meter run, Vinton County's Matt Hembree was third (2:13.66).
In the 200-meter dash, Meigs' Burnem (23.99) and Jacob White (24.67) were first and second, respectively. Alexander's Andrew Nance was third (24.75).
In the 3,200-meter run, Southeastern's Grayson Roberts was second (11:23.45).
In the 400-meter relay, Vinton County — Caleb Lindner, Hembree, Quackenbush and Cooper Hayburn — was first (3:45.88).
In the discus throw, Vinton County's Will Adkins was second (120 feet 9 inches).
In the high jump, Wellston's Brenton Breech was first (6 feet), while Meigs' Landen DeWees was second (5 feet 10 inches).
In the shot put, Vinton County's Will Adkins (45 feet 9 inches) and Ryan Bowers (38 feet 9 inches) were first and third, respectively.
Athens High School's track teams will compete Saturday at the Bloom-Carroll Invitational at Bloom-Carroll High School in Carroll. The teams will host the OVRC Invite on Wednesday at Athens High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.