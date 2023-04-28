NELSONVILLE - Snapping a two-game skid, Athens baseball picked up a 7-2 win on the road at Nelsonville-York on Wednesday. Landon Wheatley held the Buckeyes to three hits in a complete game performance, striking out 12 while only allowing one walk.
“Early, he was relying on his fastball a little bit too much. They squared up a few on his fastballs and then he started changing things up and throwing his juice in there a lot,” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the win regarding his star pitcher’s performance. “Once Landon’s got his juice working like that, it makes his fastball better.”
At the plate, Athens was guided by Easton Nuzum’s 3-4 day at the plate. The shortstop also recorded an RBI and a pair of runs scored in the win. Luke Brandes and Dawson Kennedy each collected two hits, driving in at least two RBIs in the process. Carter Wharton, Colin Roach, Sam Trainer and David Sharp each picked up a hit as well.
“It’s good for him. Confidence wise he’s been struggling a little bit, hitting the ball square a lot,” Nuzum said about the shortstop’s performance. “I told him, keeping swinging it. Those little dinkers will pay for the balls he’s hit hard.”
For the Buckeyes, Landon Inman and Leighton Loge each had a hit and an RBI in the loss. Maleek Williams was the only other Buckeye to grab a hit.
“I think we had a hard time hitting their pitcher. We had a lot of strikeouts, that killed us a ton. A lot of pop ups too.” Josh Stalder, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the loss.
On the mound, Drew Douglas got the start and lasted five innings, allowing 10 hits and seven runs, striking out four while walking three. Dakota Inman would follow in relief for the final two innings, allowing one hit while striking out a pair.
Athens would take a commanding early lead with three runs in the top of the first inning. Following a leadoff walk drawn by Justin Bennett, Nuzum singled to right field, allowing the third baseman to score. A two-run single off the bat of Kennedy later in the frame would add on to the lead.
Another run would come in for the Bulldogs in the following inning after Brandes brought Bennett home with a single to right field.
Nelsonville-York would then find a little bit of success off Wheatley in the bottom of the third inning. Hudson Stalder would first reach base on an error and then Landon Inman would drive him in with a double to right field. A couple of batters later, Loge smacked a triple to left center field, cutting the deficit in half at the time.
The hope would only last for so long though as Athens would bounce back with two more in the top of the fourth. With two runners on base, Brandes would drive a two-run single to left field, making it a 6-2 game at the time.
The Bulldogs would bring in their final run in the fifth when Sharp singled in Trainer. Wheatley would then bulldoze through the rest of the Buckeye lineup, securing the win.
