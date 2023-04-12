Behind a dazzling performance from Landon Wheatley on the mound and an eight run third inning, Athens grabbed their 16th straight win over Nelsonville-York with a 10-0 victory in five innings.
“We just take one game at a time. We want to compete, as long as we can compete with teams. Hopefully we can field the ball and keep throwing strikes and it will give us a shot.” Todd Nuzum, the head coach of Athens said after the win when discussing the team starting to rack up consecutive wins.
Wheatley went all five innings on the mound for Athens, striking out 12 while only allowing two hits. Gavin Richards and Dakota Inman were the only Buckeyes to record a hit.
“If Landon has command like he has the last two times, he’s going to be really good this year,” Nuzum said about the senior’s performance. “He had zero walks, we stress throwing strikes and he did it. Hopefully he can continue to do that throughout the year.”
For Athens, they took advantage of some errors and pitching mistakes to earn their 10 runs on only six hits.
Wheatley also shined at the plate, going 2-3 at the dish with two RBIs and two runs scored. Landon Baker also collected a pair of RBIs and scored a couple runs with his hit.
Carter Wharton also recorded two RBIs and a run scored. Easton Nuzum and Sam Trainer also recorded hits in the win.
On the mound for the Buckeyes, Dakota Inman had a successful start to the game before ultimately faltering in the third. Overall, the lefty threw three innings, allowing four hits and eight runs while walking three and striking out a pair.
After being blanked in the first couple innings, Athens made their move in the bottom of the third. After loading the bases to start the inning, Landon Baker brought in the first two runs of the game with a single through the middle of the infield.
Wheatley would follow up as the next batter with an RBI single himself. After a bases-loaded walk, Nuzum drilled a double to right field, scoring two more. One more error would allow another two to come home, making it an 8-0 game at the end of three.
“I thought once we saw [Dakota Inman] a couple of times, once he got through the order… We squared up a couple of balls. I wanted to see how he could throw with a runner on base and it looked like he was having a little more problems with runners on than earlier in the game.”
RBI hits from Wheatley and Baker in the following inning would push Athens over the mercy rule threshold. They would then quickly put the Buckeyes away in the top of the fifth, securing the Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio win.
