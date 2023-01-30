For the second time this season, the Athens Bulldogs took down Alexander on the court, thwarting the Spartans out of first place in the Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio. After defeating them in overtime at home back in December, Athens (6-11, 5-3) squeaked by Alexander 40-37 in a low-scoring affair that saw Landon Wheatley have a career night for the bulldogs.
The senior scored 31 of Athens’ 40 points on the night, shooting 10-19 overall with a 7-13 mark from behind the arc. He also added four rebounds and a pair of steals on the night.
On the other side, Kyler D’Augustino did his absolute best to keep the Spartans (11-6, 6-3) in this one but the senior’s 22 output on 6-21 shooting just wasn’t enough. For the second time this season, Athens set focus on stopping the star senior, holding him to only 12 points entering the fourth quarter.
Wheatley caught fire towards the end and helped Athens pull out the win, but the start of the night made it seem as if it was going to go the complete opposite way. The Bulldogs struggled immensely out of the gates on the road scoring only three points in the opening quarter, that being a deep shot from Wheatley.
Alexander on the other hand came out and took a commanding lead in front of a home crowd. All their starters scored a bucket in the first frame, led by D’Augustino’s six, to help create a double-digit lead after one quarter.
From there, both teams struggled to grab control either way. Both scoring under 10 points in the second quarter, Alexander couldn’t seem to capitalize on their first quarter momentum.
Zach Barnhouse scored four of Alexander’s eight points in the quarter while Wheatley had seven of Athens’ nine. Even with the struggles from the field, Alexander was still able to take a 22-12 lead going into the halftime break.
Wheatley and Levi Neal were the only two Bulldogs to end up scoring in the second half, but that was all Athens needed in order to make their comeback effort and eventually grab the win.
The scoresheet might just be about them, but it had to be a team effort defensively to allow the Bulldogs to get back into it.
Coming out of the break, Athens held the Spartans to four third quarter points, all coming from D’Augustino.
Wheatley had seven of Athens’ nine points in the third quarter as well, slowly cutting at the Spartans lead.
Athens finally broke through in the fourth when the senior knocked down four three-pointers to help guide the Bulldogs. Overall, Wheatley accounted for every three-pointer for Athens as the team went 7-21 from deep. Alexander on the other hand went 0-9 from three on the night.
D’Augustino went 6-7 from the line in the final frame but it wasn’t enough as Athens was able to take the lead late and hold on for the win.
With the regular season winding down, the Bulldogs next hit the floor on Tuesday for a home matchup with first place Vinton County while Alexander goes on the road to River Valley on Tuesday night.
