One of the things discussed with Tim Albin recently was the aspect of continuity and its importance heading into the 2023 season as Ohio looks to defend a Mid-American Conference East crown on the gridiron. All eyes are on the status of Kurtis Rourke, but it shouldn’t be forgotten how important the surrounding pieces next to the quarterback are.
Rourke is responsible for getting the ball to his playmakers, but those athletes still have to do enough with the rock to win games. Ohio will return a litany of important pieces for this upcoming season, none bigger, metaphorically, than Sam Wiglusz.
The short-statured star receiver is returning for his second season at Ohio after spending most of his career at Ohio State. Wiglusz turned out to be the biggest reason that Rourke and Ohio were able to turn around their offensive woes from the season before.
He tallied up 73 catches for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns as the clear No. 1 receiver for the Bobcats. Although he had the chance to walk away after one magical season, Wiglusz has missed enough playing time over his college career that he’s not yet ready to hang it up. The decision wasn’t particularly hard for the Brecksville, OH native either.
“I was planning on coming back all along,” The 5’11 grad student said. “I want to finish my masters degree and hopefully make another good go at winning a MAC championship. There was never any doubt.”
With that in mind, Wiglusz had the entire offseason knowing that he was going to be donning an Ohio logo once again. He was able to attack the offseason with full certainty as he and the rest of the wide receivers group look to improve off an already impressive season.
“We had a really good winter. Five days a week with Coach Miller lifting and running. With a game that late in December you don’t get that much time off, which is good and bad. You don’t get that time to hang out but when you get back you’re kind of still in shape from the season so we dove right in and went to work. We had a really good winter, everybody is strong and fast. Had a good first two days of spring ball, everybody is flying around so we feel pretty good.”
One thing was always clear for Ohio, even during the moments right after their bowl game victory at the end of December, they’re now the hunted. Tim Albin made the comment at the press conference following the Arizona Bowl win.
The Bobcats know that it’s supposed to be different now. No longer the underdogs fighting for respect, Ohio now goes into the offseason, and eventually the regular season, as the team to beat in the MAC East. Due to that, practices and mindsets have to be different, something Wiglusz says they’re working on.
“Through all the winter workouts and that stuff, there’s a feeling of confidence and expectations and standards that may or may not have been there in years past just coming off a good year. A lot of crucial, key people are coming back and a lot of young guys have been stepping up. I feel really optimistic about what could come.”
The whole program has seemingly focused in on stepping up their game in the offseason. Even though he’s already notched a First-Team All-MAC selection to his resume, there’s still room for the star receiver to improve.
“It’s a lot of skill development. For young guys its huge for developing your all-around game and then for me, it’s my fifth spring, so it’s kind of like I want to pick and choose certain things I feel like I could’ve done better at during the year and honing in on those… For me I really want to work on yards after the catch.”
They have ample time to hone in on their craft and work towards perfecting it. The spring will provide a great opportunity for Wiglusz and the rest of the roster to grow heading into 2023.
