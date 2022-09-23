A “bend don’t break” defensive battle quickly turned into a breakout performance for Makhi Williams in Nelsonville-York’s (5-1, 2-0) dominant 35-0 win over Meigs.
The Buckeyes took advantage of early mistakes from the Marauders. A muffed punt from Meigs on their first drive gave Nelsonville-York the ball deep in Marauder territory.
A few plays later, Hudson Stalder punched in the opening score on an inside run.
After the initial fumble, Meigs started to have sustained, extended drives that killed the clock. Still though, the Buckeyes were able to bring in consistent pressure from their defensive line that was forcing the quarterback to scramble and get in uncomfortable positions.
“We knew what we had. Containing the pass and a lot of the scramble plays, the quarterback was really mobile. It was mostly just about containing him,” Leighton Loge said after the win. “He’s going to make plays but it’s about how you come back from those plays.”
Gavin Richards and Maleek Williams each recorded six tackles in a physical first half.
“We bend a little bit but we didn’t break so that was big, just keeping that zero up there. It was nice going into half with it 7-0, it just didn’t seem like we had the ball the whole half.” Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the win.
Heading out of the locker room at half time with a 7-0 lead, the Buckeye offense gave their other unit a slight rest and started to spark after the break.
Following a forced fumble from Loge on Meigs first drive of the second half, the air raid began to fly.
“We decided at halftime that we were going to have to throw the ball more than we normally do. They were selling out to stop Hudson [Stalder], who I think had a 140 or 150 last year,” Richards noted. “They were putting eight in the box and we just put it in his hands and boy he made some real good reads in the passing game.”
A few minutes later, Makhi Williams found a busted coverage in the Marauders secondary that allowed Richards to run free for a 62-yard touchdown.
Later in the third, the Buckeyes were able to stop a fake punt attempt from Meigs that gave them the ball back in plus territory. That drive finished after one play when Williams found Loge for a 41-yard touchdown to push it to a three-score game.
“We just got on a roll and just kept on going, we couldn’t stop.” Williams said after the win.
Overall, Williams finished the night 14-28 passing with 263 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
Landon Inman increased the lead with a 39-yard touchdown that saw him straddle the sideline then barrel through a defender to the end zone.
Williams capped the scoring with a late 33-yard touchdown run.
“I told them before the night we want to go 2-0, we’re not worried about that overall record. Playoffs will get here when it gets here,” Richards said about the importance of another conference win. “We’re 2-0 and next week it’s going to be 3-0. Can’t win the league if you don’t win all your league games.”
The win moves the Buckeyes closer to a playoff berth and increases their lead in the TVC – Ohio division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.