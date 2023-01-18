Coming off a seven-game win streak, the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes suffered their first loss in over a month on Tuesday night with a 47-42 loss to Amanda-Clearcreek at home. Airah Lavy and Brooklyn Richards led Nelsonville-York with 14 points on the night, 11 of those coming in the second half.
A slow first half seemingly plagued the Lady Buckeyes for the rest of the night. Lavy and Brooklyn Richards each had three points in the quarter to help guide them to nine points total in the first frame. They found themselves only down one though heading into the second quarter.
That second frame is where the story of the game could be told. A 17-point performance from the Lady Aces in the second gave them a comfortable lead going into halftime. Emily Buckley scored eight of her team-leading 17 points in that frame.
On the other side, the offensive struggles continued for Nelsonville-York. They were only able to grab five points in the quarter and found themselves down 27-14 going into the locker room.
It truly was a tale of two halves for the Lady Buckeyes. They came out of the half firing en route to a 14-point quarter where Lavy scored seven. They were also able to hold the Lady Aces to only five in the quarter, allowing them to make it a 32-28 game heading into the final frame.
The scoring continued for Nelsonville-York, particularly from Richards, who scored seven in the fourth quarter. Despite that, Amanda-Clearcreek was able to grab the victory in part to some fruitful free-throw shooting. They shot 8-9 from the line in the final quarter.
Looking to regain their winning ways, the Lady Buckeyes suit up next against Vinton County on the road on Thursday night.
