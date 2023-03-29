Baseball is quite unique compared to every other sport. Setting aside the fact that it’s one of the few sports without a time limit, a game played in the first week of the season will look vastly different to one played in the waning days of April.
Especially in sports surrounding a diamond, it understandably takes some time for players to get back into form. The mixture of cold weather and unstretched arms could usually lead to some troubling times.
Usually.
Behind a dominant effort on the mound from Cole Wright, Trimble cruised to the 8-2 opening day victory over rival Nelsonville-York on the road. The junior right-hander went the distance in the frigid temperatures, finishing with a line of seven innings, five hits, nine strikeouts, a pair of walks while not allowing an earned run on the night.
"Cole does a great job for us, he's got a lot of experience as a junior," Chaz Mohler, the first-year head coach for Trimble said after the win. "Cole did today what we kind of expect out of him. He works ahead in the count, he's a smart pitcher. He keeps the ball low and does a great job for us, we're really proud of the way Cole pitched for us."
While Wright was able to toss a gem to start the year, he ultimately didn’t need to do all that much to secure the win in the end. From the first pitch it was easy to see that the momentum was going to ride with the Tomcats.
"I thought that the kids came out with a lot of energy, which is what we ask them to do," Mohler noted. "From the jump they came out ready to play. Got good pitching, good defense, we hit the ball a little bit. We were aggressive on the base paths and were able to take advantage of it a little bit."
Trimble was able to grab the first run of the night before ever recording an out. Brandon Burdette started off the contest by drawing a walk then scampered over to second on a stolen base.
He was moved over to third on a single from Owen Sikorski and later scored on a passed ball. The junior would go on to score three runs in the game.
Trent Pettit would bring Sikorski home with a sacrifice fly later in the inning, giving Trimble a 2-0 lead after one. It would become a theme on the night that the Tomcats would be able to manufacture runs in different ways. In the end, they finished with eight runs on only three hits.
The Tomcats got one more across in the third when Burdette doubled to center field, only to eventually come around on another passed ball.
The Buckeyes wouldn’t roll over though, soon putting up a fight. A couple of third inning errors from the Tomcats would allow Nelsonville-York to make their move. After reaching base on one of those errors, Leighton Loge would be brought home on a double from Maleek Williams, cutting the Trimble lead down to one after three innings.
That’s about when the Tomcats blew the game open. Though, they didn’t even have to swing the bats to do so.
With men on 1st and 2nd and two outs in the fourth, Trimble drew three straight walks, a hit batsmen and one more walk for good measure to make it a 7-2 game.
Loge exited for Nelsonville-York after the inning. The senior finished the night allowing six walks and seven earned runs over four innings on the mound.
A fifth inning RBI single from Caleb Cahoe would bring in the final run of the night as Wright dominated the rest of the way, giving Trimble their first win of the season and Mohler his first career win as head coach.
"I just told them the truth that you guys just did not play well," Josh Stalder, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the loss when discussing what he said to his team after the game to get them to move forward. "I went over everything we fundamentally missed or did not do. Hopefully they think about that and fix it for next time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.