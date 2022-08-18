There seems to be an influx of young talent coming in that’s commanding playing time in Athens County. That doesn’t exclude a perennial powerhouse in the area either.
“We’ve got a huge junior class and a small senior class. That’s especially hurt us because we lost a 14-player senior class last year,” Head Coach Phil Faires said to the Messenger. “You’ve got to really rely on the younger kids. I think at the seven-on-seven we had a kid playing who hadn’t thrown or caught a ball last year.”
“It’s all new to everyone and they’ve worked hard. They’ve worked a lot harder than I expected. Hopefully we will see some benefits from that.”
When playing for the Tomcats, those benefits are expected to lead to one thing: a championship.
Trimble is looking for their fifth consecutive title in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking division. Sans a small break in 2016 and 2017, the Tomcats have won every championship since 2013. The team may look vastly different this time around, but the expectations are still going to be the same.
“Every year, we’re confident. We’ve made the playoffs for, God knows, 15 years in a row I’d say?” Junior Cole Wright said. “Nothing is given, but it’s expected of us. Don’t let the community down or anything. We’re looking forward to making the playoffs and making it far.”
Change, especially in high school sports, is always inevitable. The same way you could look at the loss of a massive senior class as something to worry over, you can also see it as an opportunity to witness what the younger kids can turn in to and what type of leaders they can become. Over at Trimble, this passing of the torch isn’t new and often works out pretty decently for the Tomcats.
“We’ve got quite a bit of experience, but nobody really thinks we do. After weightlifting all summer and lifting all during the season so far, working hand placement on blocks and running. We’re a lot stronger than what we were to begin the season.” Wright said.
While they may be hearing some noise outside the locker room walls, nobody in the program is giving ground on their expectation to win another league title. Faires understands where the strengths lie in this team, and he should be able to get the most out of them by the time the postseason rolls around. It is still preseason after all; everybody has time to sort out their kinks.
“I think our strength is going to be our offensive line. We’ve got three starters back there and a couple of other kids that are coming along good,” he noted. “If we can stay away from injuries and keep those guys intact, I think they can keep the ball rolling and hopefully keep the ball away from the other team as much as we can.”
Everything seems to be well and good; you can almost call it normal, over at Trimble as they barrel toward the season and a rivalry matchup with Nelsonville-York on Friday.
Discipline and confidence on the field can do wonders, but it’s not the be-all and end-all of what determines how far a team can go. You’re playing with humans, there’s always going to be outlying emotion that has the power to completely swing a game or season. For a team looking to reach playoffs and make it deep within the state tournament, they have to like playing with each other.
Especially in football, you feed off the energy of your teammates. It’s cliché, but there’s a certain feeling that you get when you go into such a dangerous game with other people by your side. You enjoy going into and winning a metaphorical battle with them and it benefits everybody. There seems to be no question whether this team enjoys playing with each other.
“I believe the youngsters are great. Our quarterback, he’s a junior, first year quarterback. He’s been chalking us all, throwing great passes and getting the fundamentals down,” senior Blake Brown said gushing about his teammates. “Tyler Hill, he’s a sophomore. He’s stepping up, he’s talking and he’s a pretty good leader for his grade I’d say.”
“We’ve all played football together since third and fourth grade and it’s just a great connection we have.”
Nothing has really changed over at Trimble; they’re still looking to dominate the TVC and there’s no indications saying that they can’t do it again.
