Zinn to enter the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame

MCARTHUR – Vinton County High School alumnus Erica Hayes Zinn will be inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame this summer.
Zinn was not only a top scorer for Vikings, but she was a best player ever at Shawnee State University when the Bears captured the NAIA Division II national championship. She is extremely proud to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“Yes, absolutely proud. This is probably one of the highest individual honors that I have received in my athletic career,” she said. “To be a part of such a prestigious Hall of Fame with amazing athletes and coaches is such an honor. I also feel that it is a big honor for Vinton County as well. With so much negative right now, anytime you can bring something good to our wonderful community is a positive. Our community is extremely supportive of their student athletes and we truly do have the best fans!”
Zinn is a member of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame 2023 Class who will be enshrined on June 10 in Columbus. The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hilton Polaris, 8700 Lyra Dr, Columbus, Ohio.
Zinn, who made her mark at Vinton County High School as the most storied athlete in school history, went on to break 11 school records at Shawnee State University. She was named the NAIA Player of the Year and First Team All-American in 1998-99.
A versatile 6-0 center, Zinn – then known as Erica Hayes – was unstoppable at Vinton County High School in southern Ohio, twice earning All-Ohio honors. During her time there, she set a school mark by scoring 38 points in a game, later broken by her sister Heather. She was the all-time leading scorer until the 2020-21 season, and was the all-time leading rebounder until her record was broken during the 2021-22 season — by her daughter Cameron.
Zinn shared her favorite memory of playing basketball for the Vikings.
“Since I had four high school coaches in four years it was difficult for a strong program to be built,” she said. “With that being said, every coach and every teammate that I had during my high school year worked extremely hard. My senior year was a special year for me. I was able to play with my sister Heather who was a freshman at that time and our team, who was coached by Jerry Hice ended the season as District Runners-Up. This was the first time in a long time that the girls basketball program had such a successful season. I remember playing in the old high school gym that year and it was so exciting because enough fans were coming out to support us that we had to pull both sides of the bleachers out.”
Zinn said her time at VCHS shaped her into the person she is today.
“Growing up in Vinton County and being a student in the Vinton County Local School District has definitely shaped me into the person I am today,” she said. “Having the support of my family, community and all of the wonderful teachers and coaches that believed in me gave me confidence in myself and instilled a work ethic that taught me if you want to reach your goals you have to put the work in. This work ethic is something that I have carried into my adult life.”
Her reputation grew quickly, and so did her local popularity as she chose to play collegiately at Shawnee State University.
The result was unforgettable as Hayes broke 11 school records and left the program as its best-ever player. In her four seasons with the Bears, she amassed 2,178 points and 1,193 rebounds for respective career averages of 17.0 ppg and 9.3 rpg. During the latter half of the 1990s, Hayes continued to elevate her game and the outlook for her team.
It all reached a pinnacle during the 1998-99 season when Hayes was named a first-team All-American and the NAIA National Player of the year while Shawnee State captured the NAIA Division II national championship. In that epic 31-2 season, the Bears won the American Mideast regular-season championship, were upset in the league postseason tournament title game by Urbana, then took down all five opponents in the NAIA Tournament to claim that national championship. That ’99 team was enshrined in the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.
“To win a national championship is a goal that every athlete works to achieve and there are not many that get to experience that,” she said. “To put so much work into something and end your career as a National Champion with my amazing teammates and coaches is a feeling like no other. The success that I experienced individually would not have been possible without the strong foundation I had growing up in Vinton County and the amazing teammates and coaches that I was surrounded by. My teammates and I worked extremely hard and believed in each other. The bond that I have with my college teammates and coaches is something very special and to this day we are all extremely close.”
The Bears were blessed with great synergy and depth, but Hayes was the clear headliner. As a senior, she averaged 24.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.7 percent from the field. Her impact was felt on the defensive end as well as she used her quickness and tenacity to hound foes and log 2.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. She set single-season school marks for points (814) and rebounds (343).
Zinn was inducted into the Vinton County High School Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Shawnee State University Athletics HOF in 2005.
Zinn, who is the well-respected Treasurer for Vinton County Local School District, talked about what she likes best about living in Vinton County.
“My husband Chad (who is also from Vinton County) and I decided to come back and raise our family here to be close to family,” she said. “What I like best about living here is the support system that we have not just from family but from the community. Our community always rallies when someone is in need, everyone looks out for each other and it is a beautiful place to grow up in and raise our family.”
In addition to Zinn, there were 17 former athletes inducted into the Class of 2023. See our sports section to learn more. Tickets for the ceremony will go on sale soon. To purchase tickets, read the official bios of each inductee and for more information, visit the Ohio Hall of Fame website at: https://ohiobasketballhalloffame.com/
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
