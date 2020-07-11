The largest one-day jump in COVID-19 was announced by the Athens City-County Health Department this afternoon, bringing the county total to 139, an increase of 28 cases since yesterday.
On Friday, the county stood at 111 cases, an increase of 21 cases from Thursday. In total, 49 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two days. This is more cases reported in two days than what was reported over a three month time-span. The first COVID-19 case was reported in Athens County on May 26, from there until July 3, 43 total cases were reported.
The 139 cases are confirmed and probable cases, meaning cases that have been confirmed with a test and cases that have been given a clinical diagnosis of COVID-19.
Currently there are 102 known active cases and 36 recovered cases. There was one death in March. There have been nine hospitalizations.
Athens remains at “Level 2” on the Public Health Advisory Alert System, the state-wide system that measures the severity of the virus in each county. “Level 2” is listed as counties with “increased exposure and spread.”
Statewide there are now 64,214 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,036 deaths.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 16
- Morgan – 11
- Perry – 44
- Hocking – 80
- Vinton – 23
- Meigs – 13
A city-wide mask mandate may be on the horizon in the City of Athens. The subject was brought up among the City Council members in light of the recent increases. A meeting was held Friday evening to discuss the issue.
Currently the draft of the ordinance is available on the city website. The ordinance will be brought before the City Council during the Monday, July 13 meeting at 7 p.m.
The Health Department continues to recommend that people wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing protocols by keeping a 6-foot distance from others while in public, and wear a mask.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
