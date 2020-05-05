Late last week, Ohio University quietly issued 140 lay-off notices to 140 employees, confirming with a press release Friday that the move involved only AFSCME Local 1699 union members and that the matter was due to the university’s continuing budget crisis.
The release called the move the university’s “first significant personnel reduction,” citing it as a response to the “extraordinary and material financial impact on our institution resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
OU’s budget issues have been a topic of discussion for a number of years; however, in January of this year the Board of Trustees was informed that the University is in a “strong financial” position. At that time, faculty were concerned of rumors of deep faculty cuts, which at the time amounted to about 30-50 jobs. Faculty were concerned that this could “gut” entire programs — something that appears founded, as faculty in small departments have been given termination notices. Per OU’s handbook, it appears they will be given a final year of teaching before being let go from the university.
Two faculty in the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies department, one the associate director, Kim Little, have been vocal about their job terminations. The move will leave the small department without a faculty member who solely teaches the subject, instead, it will be spread among faculty who will be forced to split workloads.
In response to the news of the “firings,” OU-AAUP has called for a reversal from the university.
“The OU-AAUP Executive Committee calls for Ohio University to reverse the apparent terminations of two instructional and one tenure-line faculty and 140 unionized custodial staff at Ohio University, which occurred this past week,” the group’s statement read.
The group also called for a halt to any further terminations, “until a process of true shared governance and transparency can be established and implemented.”
“These non-renewal decisions are occurring in the absence of any clear and detailed communication about OU’s budget situation and its strategy for dealing with it,” the statement continued. “Faculty have been excluded from the deliberations among top administrators in blatant disregard for shared governance (a process of collaborative faculty-administration decision-making). Faculty to date have only been allowed to participate in ‘curricular continuity and safety,’ according to Faculty Senate president Robin Muhammad’s recent Faculty Senate communication.
“Further, the ostensible decision not to renew the three faculty members in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and in African American Studies will irremediably weaken or destroy programs that directly support diversity and inclusion, one of Ohio University’s primary institutional commitments.”
Early last week, the university announced a number of stop-gap funding measures that it would take immediately. This included a 15 percent pay cut, equivalent to a 39-day furlough, for Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs and President M. Duane Nellis.
“These are important first steps that will provide limited short-term savings,” Nellis wrote. “But, speaking with candor and in fairness to our University community, they will fall far short of filling the anticipated gap. Unavoidably, this global crisis will force permanent changes in communities worldwide, including here at Ohio University. It will touch every area of the University, and it will have a difficult and direct impact on us all.”
Nellis earns over $489,000 annually, and Sayrs’ position pays $378,750 annually. Last July, Nellis was awarded a $72,000 bonus, alongside a $7,000 raise, despite concerns of the lower enrollment rates and lower high school graduation numbers from across the state.
Nellis’ pay cut will amount to about $73,400 — leaving him with a salary of about $415,953.
There are two other employees with salaries higher than Nellis’s — Mens Basketball Coach Jeffrey Boals, who reportedly earns about $581,000 annually, and head Football Coach Frank Solich, who brought home around $525,000 last year. There have been minimal cuts to the athletics budget, although academic colleges were asked to cut about $30 million through anticipated layoffs of around 300 faculty.
In early March, the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors called on Nellis and his administration to stop personnel cuts during the pandemic, which he complied with until this latest announcement. The cuts have mostly been attributed to the dropping enrollment numbers.
Student refunds have also hit the university’s budget — in Nellis’s letter to the university he sent Tuesday, he noted that refunds from housing, dining and parking fees have amounted to over $18 million. Last week, OU announced that Shively Dining Hall will be closed for the upcoming fall semester, which the university estimates will save about $1 million. In addition, the cancellation of study abroad trips has also cost the university.
University administration voiced concerns of possible cuts to the state funding supplied to the institution. Gov. Mike DeWine has asked for a 20 percent reduction to state departments’ budgets this fiscal year, as well as 20 percent for next fiscal year. According to OU, this would amount to about $8 million this year in lost funding and an additional $35 million during the next fiscal year.
However, the CARES Act is expected to provide OU with $9.7 million in aid, as well as another $9.7 million for emergency grants.
Immediate steps the university has taken to stem the outward flow of revenue include:
- A hiring freeze for all but critical positions, however, critical positions should be filled by restructuring and hiring will be approved by a hiring review committee.
- Suspension of employee recognition awards
- Suspension of required reviews, except for reviews that are part of a structural reorganization as increases would be offset by the personnel costs.
- Review of all in-progress capital projects and suspension of all new capital projects
- Limits on operational spending
Nellis assured the community that the university will support “impacted employees” through its decisions.
Late to the discussion
As early as 2018, discussions of OU’s faltering budget have been publicly held. One event, hosted by the Ohio University chapter of the American Association of University Professors (OU-AAUP), held in February 2018 pointed to OU’s budget crisis stemming from external forces — a lower overall percentage of the university’s budget came from state funding (20 percent instead of a historic 50 or 60 percent); inflated prices of healthcare and benefits; lower enrollment due to smaller populations of high school classes and higher cost of education.
Even then, the message from administration was confusing.
“We’re hearing conflicting messages from higher ups, you know, the dean is saying we’re going to slash the faculty, possibly looking at firing faculty,” said Loren Lybarger, an associate professor of classics and world religion at OU as well as president of the OU-AAUP. “So, firings, shrinking through attrition and lack of replacement, loss of academic programs possibly and a whole host of other possibilities is the message we’re getting from Wilson Hall. Cutler, President Nellis, is painting a very different picture. He sounds much more optimistic, and is talking about investing in honors programs and possible raises.”
Due to the perceived disconnect of the university’s message to trustees and the budget numbers, classified staff unionized and requested recognition for OU administration.
The perceived disconnect also spurred several protests, from a demonstration on OU’s College Green led by students worried about faculty cuts and a faculty-led sit-in at the January Board of Trustees meeting.
The OU-AAUP pointed to an increasing number of administrative employees as a potential budget sink, asking for administrative reductions, if not instead of faculty reductions, at least alongside.
“When this pandemic has passed and President Nellis’s administration once again considers possible budget cuts, we ask that they first right-size OU’s administration, administrative salaries, and non-academic units before considering layoffs of the high-value and low-cost Instructional Faculty who are at the front line of Ohio University’s mission,” the group said in a statement issued on March 25. “President Nellis’s administration has correctly ascertained that laying off Instructional Faculty during a pandemic would be particularly callous. But even after we have made it through this crisis together, such layoffs would still compromise OU’s core mission of education and social mobility.”
In response to the recent salary cuts taken by Nellis and his Executive Vice President, the group applauded the cuts, but asked for more.
“In its statement of principles, OU-AAUP has called for significant and permanent reductions of the base pay of executive administrators and upper-level athletics personnel and a halt to any further administrative hiring as first steps in responding to our financial crisis,” the statement read. “We insist moreover that any further austerity actions occur only with the meaningful and effective involvement of faculty representatives in the decision-making process.”
