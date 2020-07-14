Only five days after Athens County surpassed the 100 cases of COVID-19, it now stands at 201 cases of the disease.
All but one case has been confirmed by a test, the one probable case was clinically diagnosed.
Currently, there are 146 known active cases and 54 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There was one death in March.
Statewide there are now 66,853 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,064 deaths. The Ohio Department of Health reports that there have been 10 hospitalizations.
Of the cases, 103 are female and 98 are male.
There have been 21 cases aged 0-19, 135 aged 20-29, 17 aged 30-39, eight aged 40-49, eight aged 50-59, seven aged 60-69, four aged 70-79, and one case aged 80+.
Athens remains at “Level 2” on the Public Health Advisory Alert System, the state-wide system that measures the severity of the virus in each county. “Level 2” is listed as counties with “increased exposure and spread.”
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 149
- Morgan – 13
- Perry – 50
- Hocking – 84
- Vinton – 23
- Meigs – 13
The Health Department continues to recommend that people wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing protocols by keeping a 6-foot distance from others while in public, and wear a mask.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
