For the second day in a row, 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Athens County, bringing the new total to 167 cases.
Of these cases, 166 are confirmed, meaning that the patient has tested positive. One case has been deemed probable, meaning that a clinical diagnosis was made.
There are 130 known active cases in the county and 36 recovered cases. There was one death related to COVID-19 in March.
The Athens City-County Health Department released a statement Sunday afternoon, asking residents for help in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
"The Athens City-County Health Department is asking local residents to limit their exposure to large family and friend gatherings and to wear a facial covering while in public. People who are unable to wear a face mask for health reasons are encouraged to physically distance from others and seek help with resources such as food and medication. We are also asking for community members to practice patience and kindness with each other. Every person in our county is experiencing the challenges of the pandemic in various ways," the statement read.
The Health Department reminds the community of the reason why facial coverings are so important.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tells us the main risk for spreading the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is through respiratory droplets produced when people cough, sneeze, or talk. Creating at least a 6-foot space between people and covering the nose and mouth is an important safety measure in controlling the spread of the virus. Covering your mouth and nose helps protect you from respiratory droplets in the air and also prevents you from sharing respiratory droplets with others," the statement read.
Feeling of discomfort, particularly throughout the warmer months, is a common argument against wearing a face masks. The Health Department urged the community to not let this stop people from taking proper precautions.
"It is important to resist the urge to pull down your mask when speaking. Facial coverings worn under the nose or chin are not protecting you or those around you. If you need a break from your facial covering, step outside alone or go to a secluded area to take a few deep breaths," the release said.
In the release, the Health Department stated its thanks to the community members who have been wearing face masks and following social distancing protocols.
"The health department staff understand how difficult it is to refrain from gathering with groups of friends and families during the summer. We want to hug our family members who are grieving; we want to shake hands at church; we want to spend time in close proximity catching up with friends. During this time of community spread, we are asking for your patience as we grieve together and socialize from a distance for as long as it takes to minimize the risks from this dangerous disease," the statement read.
Athens remains at “Level 2” on the Public Health Advisory Alert System, the state-wide system that measures the severity of the virus in each county. “Level 2” is listed as counties with “increased exposure and spread.”
Statewide there are now 65,592 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,058 deaths.
In the counties surrounding Athens the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 146
- Morgan – 11
- Perry – 46
- Hocking – 81
- Vinton – 23
- Meigs – 13
The Health Department continues to recommend that people wash their hands frequently, observe social distancing protocols by keeping a 6-foot distance from others while in public, and wear a mask.
Currently, COVID-19 tests are available to those who have symptoms. A test can be ordered by a physician, at the Emergency Room, Holzer, and CVS on State Street.
