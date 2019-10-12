Attention all goblins, ghosts and ghouls: here is the official list of trick-or-treat times planned for this week.
Ohio University tRAC-or-Treat
- South Green: Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- West Green: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- East Green: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
New Marshfield: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.
Athens Uptown Business Association: Monday, Oct. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Athens: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Plains: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Chauncey: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Nelsonville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Glouster: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Albany: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Stewart: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Coolville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.
Hocking College Student Center: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.
The Messenger is still searching for times among the following locations: The Market on State; Buchtel; Guysville; Trimble; and Amesville. Email us at info@athensmessenger.com or call our newsroom at 740-592-6612 with details. We will publish this list again on Oct. 20 and 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.