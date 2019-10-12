Trick or treat
Messenger file photo by John Halley

Attention all goblins, ghosts and ghouls: here is the official list of trick-or-treat times planned for this week.

Ohio University tRAC-or-Treat

  • South Green: Monday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • West Green: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • East Green: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

New Marshfield: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7 p.m.

Athens Uptown Business Association: Monday, Oct. 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Athens: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Plains: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Chauncey: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Nelsonville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Glouster: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Albany: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Stewart: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Coolville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Hocking College Student Center: Thursday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.

The Messenger is still searching for times among the following locations: The Market on State; Buchtel; Guysville; Trimble; and Amesville. Email us at info@athensmessenger.com or call our newsroom at 740-592-6612 with details. We will publish this list again on Oct. 20 and 27.

