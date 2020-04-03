Efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic have forced the world indoors and made everyone familiar with the term “social distancing.”
The resulting isolation is difficult for the staunchest of self-proclaimed hermits, and for those who are using social groups for support are among those hurting the most. Cale Burke, a peer coach and area relationship coordinator with Thrive Peer Support says he’s seen many individuals in recovery relapse or die due to the epidemic because of isolation.
Those with the highest risk of relapse or death are individuals in the first 90 days of their recovery.
“It might sound cliche, but in those first 90 days, I looked forward to people hugging me,” Burke said. “I feel sorry for people who are early in recovery, in their first year. It’s essential to build those connections.”
Burke has been in recovery since 2009, and came to work for Thrive as a way to help share his story and help others through their recovery. He noted that early on, he worked in the Ohio State University East Hospital Emergency Room, where he would spend time with patients coming in due to overdoses and addiction.
“They’re kind of on an island by themselves, and you walk in and say ‘I’m just a guy trying to stay sober too,’ and you can watch those walls fall,” he said. “There’s a lot of power in that, and in a lot of people’s lives that’s a glimmer of hope.”
Until recently, Thrive Peer Support has been largely community-based — in-person meetings with sponsors and peer supporters, in-person therapy and more. One of the main aspects of that service was meeting individuals where they live — whether that’s in Columbus’ west side, or an Athens County municipality.
Telehealth has replaced in-person meetings, and Burke says these meetings, while not ideal, are the best hope for those in recovery during the pandemic.
“The problem with people in early recovery, well, I can only speak for myself, but I needed that accountability, needed to see the same people to hold me accountable,” Burke explained. He noted a sponsor who would always require Burke call, instead of text or message, as it made it harder to conceal reality.
“This isolation — it’s not ideal. But at least you have a lifeline,” Burke said.
Thrive is seeking to be present in every county of Ohio through the telehealth measures. The peer coaches use Zoom and Grasshopper to allow for cell or wifi supported calls, and have been planning to roll this option out for a while. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services green-lit the program a few weeks ago, and now 95 percent of the peer support meetings are virtual, Burke explained. A few cases are still in person, with the coaches utilizing social distancing guidelines and meeting mainly in parks.
Burke noted that these measures are important for individuals who have medicaid or cannot afford commercial insurance.
“We cater specifically to Medicaid patients ... because they’re the most marginalized,” he said. “Those with commercial insurance can go to a 90-day facility and usually have access to long-term resources. But those on Medicaid don’t have those options.”
Many of the clients served by Thrive are homeless, low income or dealing with difficult life circumstances. However, Burke noted, anyone seeking addiction counseling is at a low point in their life. He said besides the telehealth meetings and checking in with sponsors, friends and supporters can help those in recovery through the pandemic by reaching out via phone or messages.
“For people who are struggling with addiction while isolating — this is a matter of life or death. The demons in your head don’t stop just because you stopped self-medicating,” Burke said. “All over the place there are phone lines manned 24-hours now. Sometimes all we need is that voice in the dark.”
Thrive services can be accessed by going to thrivepeersupport.com and clicking on the self-referral form.
Other resources:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
The PEER Center Warm Line: (614) 358-TALK (8255), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (1-800-846-8517 TTY)
Ohio Crisis Text Line: Text the keyword “4HOPE” to 741 741
Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services help line: 1-877-275-6364
Hopewell Health Centers Crisis Line: 740-593-3344 or 1-888-475-8484
My Sister’s Place, Domestic Violence Shelter Crisis Line: 1-800-443-3402
Suicide Prevention: 1-800-273-8255
