Charlie Adkins will once more be representing the county of Athens alongside the Board President, Lenny Eliason, and Chris Chmiel, who also won re-election Tuesday night.
Adkins, a Democrat, was facing Independent challenger Bill Hayes. Around 14,000 votes were cast for the incumbent candidate, while only 8,442 were counted for Hayes.
At about 10:44 p.m. Tuesday night, Adkins was reached via phone where he was out in the county picking up election signs. He expressed thanks to the people of Athens County who have supported him.
"I'm so proud of my family and what I've accomplished as a commissioner," he said. "I'm there every day trying to do the right thing for the people I represent, which is all of Athens County. Without my staff, I couldn't get anywhere close to resolving some of the big issues."
Adkins, having been a commissioner for eight years, ran his campaign by drawing mainly on his experience and projects completed or in the works from his time in office. He graduated from Athens High School, but does not hold a college degree.
He has served as the chair of the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail Commission for some time, and mentioned his work there during a forum, hosted by the Athens County League of Women voters, where he debated against Hayes.
He noted that although he doesn’t have a college degree, he learned from “the school of hard knocks,” noting his past as a farm-hand in Athens County. He noted in particular his efforts to save the county money by changing how the jail charged the county. Now, instead of charging a flat fee no matter how many beds the county was using, the jail charges per bed filled each day. Adkins said this has saved the county over $1.5 million during the past few years.
Both candidates faced the same questions, and took turns answering first. One question asked the two candidates to discuss their funding priorities for the county, including if additional funding resources became available, where the candidates would like to see the funding go.
“Safety,” Adkins answered. “Keeping the residents of this county safe. We all know we’ve got a drug issue, and when there’s a drug issue, you’ve got theft ... So safety is probably my biggest concern with trying to support jobs and continue helping the businesses that we’ve got in this county.”
As for capital projects, Adkins would support capital projects regarding sewer expansion in the county. He noted specifically the wide swathes of land available for development on Route 50 between Coolville and Athens, and Athens and Albany.
“Big companies or businesses will not come in without a sewer system,” Adkins said. “Route 33 between Nelsonville and The Plains — there’s no sewer. There’s property up there that could be developed and we could put businesses in, but businesses will not come in without proper sewage.”
Adkins spoke to the fracking waste injection wells that exist in Athens County, noting specifically that the Ginsburg Well has recently been “cleaned up,” but that there is no record of where the waste has been moved and what was in the waste.
“Injection wells...I think are harmful to our county,” he said. “There are so many injection wells getting dumped in our county that we have no idea — well, we do have an idea — there’s millions and millions of barrels of frack waste going into the ground. We need to watch what is coming in and try to take care of our environment.”
He also advocated for building solar farms in the area.
Hayes noted his educational background during the campaign, noting in particular his Bachelors of Science in Zoology Pre-Med with honors from Ohio University. Hayes also did some graduate-level work on molecular and cellular biology. His job experience is varied, from working as a fiduciary, to driving semi-trucks, to working as a special project director.
