LOGAN — Patients of Hocking Valley Community Hospital received an unusual visit outside their windows this past week, with two alpacas greeting visitors at their windows.
The pair of animals are owned by Dan and Cammie Starner, who brought the Huacaya and Suri breed alpacas to the hospital in their minivan. The two hoped, alongside hospital administrators and caregivers, that the visit may lift the patients’ spirits and give a distraction to their situations.
Cammie and her family had introduced their alpacas a week prior to the residents of the Carlin House as well. She said it started as something to do to put a smile on people’s faces and pass the time while most of her family is at home.
But in the last two weeks, the two have found that showing off the animals is just as enjoyable for them as it is for the healthcare workers and patients.
Starner enjoyed doing something different for the patients and her kids found it to be quite entertaining.
During the roughly 45 minutes they spent at the hospital, Starner said patients and staff were excited to see these two curious alpacas.
“One of the gentleman patients was a farmer so I think he was really getting a kick out of it because alpacas are not necessarily the first type of farm animal that people think of,” remarked Starner.
As a healthcare worker herself, Starner knows the challenges and stresses that come with the job so she was delighted to see that the HVCH workers enjoyed it just as much.
The experience was something that the family would definitely do again. Starner said the alpacas were just sheared so they are not quite as fluffy. Once they get their beautiful mane back, the alpacas may be out strutting their stuff and bringing a little delight to some people who really need it.
