On Monday, March 30, Governor Mike DeWine announced that the closure of all schools in Ohio would be extended until May 1. This further extension means that all students in Athens County will be spending more time learning at home. The Athens City School District is currently working on making sure that each student in the district is connected for education.
“To date, we have distributed over 1,800 Chromebooks to students,” the district wrote in a statement on Sunday, March 29. “We have nearly 250 students who still need Chromebooks and internet access.”
The Athens City Schools are working at getting Chromebooks to the remaining students. The computers utilized by students while at school are Chromebooks, an economic version of a laptop. Each unit was disinfected and sanitized before ACSD began its distribution.
Thanks to a survey sent out to parents two weeks ago, ACSD was able to determine that at least 16% of students did not have home internet.
According to the district’s statement hotspot devices for internet connections are expected to arrive today (Wednesday, April 1). The district will then configure and deliver the devices.
“It has been some time since our students were in school,” the district said. “It is important that we assure the most students possible have access before beginning online instruction.”
The school district has already been in touch with parents and guardians to assign a Google account to each student PK-2. The devices will be utilized across all grades once they are delivered.
“Realistically, given the delivery of hotspots and Chromebooks and getting all of our students access to our online platforms, it is likely we will not officially begin online instruction until Monday, April 6,” the district said.
