Through two rounds of grants, the Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund has awarded nearly $50,000 to ten nonprofits serving 19 Appalachian Ohio counties.
Grants have responded to nonprofits’ expressed needs as they work to provide basic necessities and ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable populations. In its most recent round of grants, the Fund awarded over $26,000 to support the six organizations and initiatives, in addition to the first round of disbursements that awarded four other such entities.
- The City of Belpre, Washington County, received funding to purchase additional protective equipment for first responders as they respond to emergency calls in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Guernsey County Senior Center received funding to support senior meal deliveries, which have doubled during the current crisis.
- The Hocking Hills Inspire Shelter received funding to support increased personnel expenses as it expands its hours to serve those experiencing homelessness 24 hours a day during the stay-at-home order.
- National Church Residences, serving Belmont, Muskingum, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Washington counties, received funding to support the purchase of basic needs items for seniors in eight assisted living facilities, as it has become more challenging for those at-risk to access staples and basic needs.
The Southern Ohio Makers Against COVID
- Coalition serves 17 counties including Athens, Brown, Clermont, Highland, Jackson, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Washington counties in Appalachian Ohio. A grassroots coalition of 139 educators and others with access to 3D printers, funding will be used to purchase materials to 3D print face shields for medical professionals.
- Welcome Home SIS in Guernsey County helps women transition from the criminal justice system to their lives outside, and received funding to support additional clients and to purchase computers to increase access to telehealth and counseling appointments, online education, and job searches essential for rehabilitation on-site.
The first round of Emergency Response Fund grant awards went to four local organizations:
- Community Food Initiatives received funding to ensure that fresh produce reaches 45 pantries,13 schools, and local donation stations serving Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Vinton, and Washington counties for the next two months, all while supporting local farmers and producers.
- Hocking County Community Hospital received funding to help increase its capacity to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.
- The Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio received funding to supplement food pantry operations in Tuscarawas, Columbiana, Jefferson, and Guernsey counties.
- The St. Vincent de Paul Conference of St. Peter Parish in Clermont County received funding to support individuals and families with assistance in accessing food, clothing, medicine, and housing.
The Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund is continuing to review requests for funding from nonprofits and award grants on a rolling basis.
