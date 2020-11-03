A municipal income tax for the city of Athens has passed by over 2,600 votes, according to preliminary, unofficial results provided by the Athens County Board of Elections late Tuesday night.
The ballot measure is a continuation for an existing 0.1 percent levy for a period of ten more years, commencing Jan. 1, 2021. Athens City Council members noted while approving sending the matter to the ballot that the funds will be used for street improvements.
In 2019, the city of Athens' Auditor's Office reported that $3.02 million was spent on streets during that year. Street meters only brought in a revenue of $560,765.
The Athens County Auditor's Office estimated that the income tax will provide $570,000 of annual revenue to the city's street department. The income tax was originally approved in 2010, replacing a 0.1 percent tax set to expire, but it was put on the ballot a year early to get the additional revenue as a jump-start for the Oxbow bridge on Richland Avenue.
