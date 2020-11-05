The following are the unofficial results for contested races on the Athens County ballot. The totals below reflect only the votes of Athens County. The results are provided by the Athens County Board of Elections. Mail-in ballots may still be arriving at the Elections Office, the official count results are scheduled for Nov. 24, 2020. The results are from all 56 of the Athens County precincts.
Registered voters: 39,342
Ballots Cast – Total: 25,100
Ballots Cast – Blank: 4
Voter Turnout – Total: 63.8%
CANDIDATES
National
President
- Joseph R. Biden (D) – 14,047
- Donald J. Trump (R) – 10,386
- Howie Hawkins (G) – 102
- Jo Jorgensesn (L) – 274
- Write-in total – 67
State
6th District Representative
- Bill Johnson (R) – 1,476
- Shawna Roberts (D) – 449
15th District Representative
- Joel Newby (D) – 12,868
- Steve Stivers (R) – 9,386
20th District State Senator
- Christian N. Johnson (D) – 754
- Tim Schaffer (R) – 830
30th District State Senator
- Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,267
- Frank Hoagland (R) — 8,887
94th District State Representative
- Jay Edwards (R) — 10,140
- Katie O’Neill (D) — 12,671
78th District State Representative
- Charlotte Owens (D) – 752
- Brian Stewart (R) – 823
Member of the State Board of Education 9th District
- Ron Hood – 408
- Michelle Newman – 882
County
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division
- Zachary Saunders — 12,561
- Ken Ryan — 8,165
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas
- Pat Lang — 16,119
County Commissioner
- Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,131
- Bill Hayes (I) — 8,442
County Commissioner
- Chris Chmiel (D) — 16,987
Prosecuting Attorney
- Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677
Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
- Candy S. Russell (D) — 17,812
Sheriff
- Rodney Smith (D) — 18,428
County Recorder
- Jessica Markins (D) — 17,003
County Treasurer
- Ric Wasserman (D) — 17,012
County Engineer
- Jeff Maiden (D) — 17,343
Coroner
- Carl Ortman (D) — 17,624
Judicial
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Judi French — 6,296
- Jennifer Brunner — 13,147
Justice of the Supreme Court
- Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,420
- John P. O’Donnell — 10,855
Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals
- Peter B. Abele — 14,997
Judge of the Court of Appeals
- Stacy Brooks – 12,341
- Kristy Wilkin – 6,515
Issues
Athens Income Tax Levy
- For — 4,281
- Against — 1,622
City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 811
- Against — 516
Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police
- For — 138
- Against — 172
Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 380
- No — 181
Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses
- For — 124
- Against — 68
Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 140
- Against — 53
Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 112
- No — 80
Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana
- Yes — 79
- No — 36
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 414
- Against — 145
Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 476
- Against — 174
Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning
- Yes — 634
- No — 428
Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 159
- Against — 90
Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 635
- Against — 238
Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 763
- Against — 380
Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 927
- Against — 518
Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 458
- Against — 285
Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 400
- Against — 193
Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 459
- Against — 136
Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 456
- Against — 280
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries
- For — 714
- Against — 399
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 773
- Against — 341
Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire
- For — 801
- Against — 305
York Township Tax Levy: Roads
- For — 505
- Against — 296
Athens County Sales Tax Levy
- For — 12,354
- Against — 11,082
