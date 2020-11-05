The following are the unofficial results for contested races on the Athens County ballot. The totals below reflect only the votes of Athens County. The results are provided by the Athens County Board of Elections. Mail-in ballots may still be arriving at the Elections Office, the official count results are scheduled for Nov. 24, 2020. The results are from all 56 of the Athens County precincts.

Registered voters: 39,342

Ballots Cast – Total: 25,100

Ballots Cast – Blank: 4

Voter Turnout – Total: 63.8%

CANDIDATES

National

President

  • Joseph R. Biden (D) – 14,047
  • Donald J. Trump (R) – 10,386
  • Howie Hawkins (G) – 102
  • Jo Jorgensesn (L) – 274
  • Write-in total – 67

State

6th District Representative

  • Bill Johnson (R) – 1,476
  • Shawna Roberts (D) – 449

15th District Representative

  • Joel Newby (D) – 12,868
  • Steve Stivers (R) – 9,386

20th District State Senator

  • Christian N. Johnson (D) – 754
  • Tim Schaffer (R) – 830

30th District State Senator

  • Michael Fletcher (D) — 13,267
  • Frank Hoagland (R) — 8,887

94th District State Representative

  • Jay Edwards (R) — 10,140
  • Katie O’Neill (D) — 12,671

78th District State Representative

  • Charlotte Owens (D) – 752
  • Brian Stewart (R) – 823

Member of the State Board of Education 9th District

  • Ron Hood – 408
  • Michelle Newman – 882

County

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, Probate/Juvenile Division

  • Zachary Saunders — 12,561
  • Ken Ryan — 8,165

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

  • Pat Lang — 16,119

County Commissioner

  • Charlie Adkins (D) — 14,131
  • Bill Hayes (I) — 8,442

County Commissioner

  • Chris Chmiel (D) — 16,987

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Keller Blackburn (D) — 16,677

Clerk of Court of Common Pleas

  • Candy S. Russell (D) — 17,812

Sheriff

  • Rodney Smith (D) — 18,428

County Recorder

  • Jessica Markins (D) — 17,003

County Treasurer

  • Ric Wasserman (D) — 17,012

County Engineer

  • Jeff Maiden (D) — 17,343

Coroner

  • Carl Ortman (D) — 17,624

Judicial

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Judi French — 6,296
  • Jennifer Brunner — 13,147

Justice of the Supreme Court

  • Sharon L. Kennedy — 9,420
  • John P. O’Donnell — 10,855

Judge of the 4th District Court of Appeals

  • Peter B. Abele — 14,997

Judge of the Court of Appeals

  • Stacy Brooks – 12,341
  • Kristy Wilkin – 6,515

Issues

Athens Income Tax Levy

  • For — 4,281
  • Against — 1,622

City of Nelsonville Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 811
  • Against — 516

Chauncey Village Income Tax: Police

  • For — 138
  • Against — 172

Glouster Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 380
  • No — 181

Jacksonville Tax Levy: Current Operations, Expenses

  • For — 124
  • Against — 68

Jacksonville Village Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 140
  • Against — 53

Jacksonville Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 112
  • No — 80

Trimble Village Ordinance: Marijuana

  • Yes — 79
  • No — 36

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 414
  • Against — 145

Amesville Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 476
  • Against — 174

Athens Township Tax Levy: Zoning

  • Yes — 634
  • No — 428

Bern Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 159
  • Against — 90

Canaan Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 635
  • Against — 238

Dover Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 763
  • Against — 380

Dover Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 927
  • Against — 518

Lodi Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 458
  • Against — 285

Rome Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 400
  • Against — 193

Rome Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 459
  • Against — 136

Trimble Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 456
  • Against — 280

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Cemeteries

  • For — 714
  • Against — 399

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 773
  • Against — 341

Waterloo Township Tax Levy: Fire

  • For — 801
  • Against — 305

York Township Tax Levy: Roads

  • For — 505
  • Against — 296

Athens County Sales Tax Levy

  • For — 12,354
  • Against — 11,082
