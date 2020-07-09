The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen once again in Athens County, totaling 90 confirmed probable cases as of 2 p.m. today (Thursday).
Of these 90 cases, 56 are currently active, while 33 are in recovery. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county, dating back to mid-March.
At a state level there are 61,331 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,006 deaths.
According to the Health Department, confirmed cases are cases where a test has been given and came back positive, while probable is where the patient has the symptoms of COVID-19 and a clinical diagnosis has been made.
It was announced today that Athens County has been classified as a “Level 2” county in the Public Health Advisory Alert System. Last week when the new system was announced by Gov. Mike DeWine Athens was classified as a "Level 1" county.
The new system classifies Ohio counties by the severity of COVID-19. The system looks at new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not congregate cases, sustained increase in emergency room visits, sustained increase in outpatient visits, sustained increase in new COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) bed occupancy. These indicators determine at what “level” a county rests in the Public Health Advisory Alert System.
Level 1 counties have “active exposure and spread” of the virus and have triggered zero to one of the seven case indicators.
Level 2 counties have “increased exposure and spread” and have triggered two to three of the case indicators. The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) recommends those traveling to or residing in these counties exercise a "high degree of caution.”
Level 3 counties have “very high exposure and spread” and have triggered four to five of the case indicators. ODH recommends those residing in these counties to “limit activities as much as possible.”
No counties in Ohio are classified as Level 4 counties as of today, but these counties reportedly have “severe exposure and spread” of the virus and have triggered six to seven of the case indicators. ODH recommends residents of these counties only leave home for supplies and essential services.
Due to the recent increase in Athens County, the Athens City Council's Committee of the Whole will meet tomorrow to discuss requiring facial coverings in public places. The meeting will be Friday, July 10, at 5 p.m., via Zoom.
Those interested in joining and/or participating in this discussion can do so by clicking on the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85384411487?pwd=M0p4cmNveFRXcmhFVVJjbHJyNTVtdz09. The password is: 444688.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.