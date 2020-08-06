Athens County has been downgraded to yellow, the lowest level on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The change was announced by the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordinarily announces changes to the alert system each Thursday during a press conference, however DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, after being tested prior to a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump.
The test results were announced in a press release from the Governor's Office, however hours later DeWine was tested twice with a PCR test. Both DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, tested negative on the second test. The reason for the discrepancy has not been made apparent.
"The PCR test is known to be extremely sensitive, as well as specific, for the virus. The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady, and staff were run twice. They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform," a statement from the Governor's office read.
DeWine was initially tested as part of standard protocol before greeting Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. Trump was in the Cleveland area to tour and deliver remarks at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde before hosting a fundraiser at Cleveland's Shoreby Yacht Club later in the day.
At this time the Governor's Office is reporting that DeWine has no symptoms of COVID-19.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested, yielding a negative result.
The Athens City-County Health Department released a statement regarding the County's change to Level 1, in the statement they continued to urge residents to take the pandemic seriously.
"All residents, regardless of the alert level of their county, should continue to conduct daily symptom checks and stay home if sick. Ohio residents are required to wear a facial covering (with exceptions) in public, even when gathering outside and unable to keep a distance of at least 6 feet," the Health Department wrote.
As updated by the Ohio Department of Health, there are now 98,675 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,652 deaths. In Athens County, there are 356 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one death. Currently, there are 71 known active cases and 284 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County.
There have been 20 hospitalizations.
In Athens County there have been 29 cases aged 0-19, 239 aged 20-29, 29 aged 30-39, 15 aged 40-49, 17 aged 50-59, 18 aged 60-69, six aged 70-79, and three cases aged 80+.
In Athens County, 181 of the cases are female and 175 are male.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 200
- Morgan – 25
- Perry – 121
- Hocking – 115
- Vinton – 30
- Meigs – 36
