After a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Athens County has been elevated to Ohio Public Health Emergency Alert Level Red, or "Level 3." With this new designation comes a mandatory mask requirement for the entire county, going into effect Friday at 6 p.m.
In Athens County, there are now 234 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one death, dating back to March. Currently, there are 176 known active cases and 57 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. Of the 234 cases, 232 have been confirmed via test and two are considered probable, in that they were clinical diagnoses.
The Ohio Public Health Emergency Alert System is the state-wide system that measures the severity of the virus in each county.
"A 'red' alert level is defined by very high exposure and spread. Residents living in red-level counties are instructed to limit activities as much as possible and follow all current state health orders. The change in the alert level in Athens County is a response to the sustained increase in COVID-19 cases, the nature of the cases occurring as community spread and not in congregate settings, and an increase in the number of visits to the emergency department," a release from the Athens City-County Health Department stated.
Athens County is listed as "Level 3", but approaching "Level 4."
Currently, Athens County meets six of the metrics for being classified as a "Level 4", however, according to Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper, due to the length of time with relatively low case numbers Athens County had earlier in the pandemic, the state is willing to see how things go for the county before elevating to a "Level 4."
"We are at the threshold. If it gets any worse at all we will be purple," Pepper said.
Currently there are no counties listed as "Level 4." Athens County is the nearest to this mark. If a county does reach that level, Pepper says they will most likely return to a lock-down situation. Whether Athens County is upgraded from it's current "Level 3" status will be determined in the coming weeks.
Counties designated as a "Level 3" are under a state-ordered mask mandate. According to the Health Department, those in violation of the mask mandate may be subject a criminal penalty. According to Pepper, the violation would be a misdemeanor. The Health Department is currently working with local law enforcement to discuss how the mandate will be enforced.
"Everyone who can, must wear a facial covering and maintain safe distances of at least 6 feet from others," the release stated. "Through contact tracing of active cases, we now recognize how important it is to limit gatherings of any kind. They have been a significant contributor to the spread of the virus. Thank you for your diligence in helping us slow the spread of COVID-19 and appropriately respond to this public health emergency in Athens County."
Counties designated as "Level 3" or "Purple Alert Level 4" are required to wear a face covering:
- In any indoor location that is not a residence
- When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household
- While waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service, or a ride-sharing vehicle
Children under the age of 10 are excluded from this order.
Pepper told the Messenger that the wearing of masks and social distancing are "important now, more than ever."
In the press release, the Health Department also announced several changes to the way it will be handling business going forward.
"In response to the elevated Ohio Public Health Advisory System alert level, the Athens City-County Health Department will be closed to walk-in traffic starting Monday, July 20th. The application for birth and death records can be placed in a drop box outside the front door or mailed to the Athens City-County Health Department. Applications for requesting documents can be found on our website at www.athenspublichealth.org. Immunizations will be by appointment only and administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays."
Statewide there are now 70,601 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 3,103 deaths.
In the counties surrounding Athens, the confirmed cases stand at:
- Washington – 158
- Morgan – 13
- Perry – 53
- Hocking – 90
- Vinton – 24
- Meigs – 17
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.